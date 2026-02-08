Mumbai Leopard Attack Caught On CCTV: Big Cat Enters Mulund Society, Drags Away Stray Dog Triggering Panic | VIDEO

Panic spreads in Mulund West after a leopard was spotted inside a residential complex during early morning hours | Instagram

Mumbai, Feb 07: Panic gripped residents of Mulund West after a leopard entered the premises of a residential building and attacked a stray dog in the early hours of Friday. The incident occurred around 3.30 am at the Silver Birch building located in the Swapna Nagari area.

Stray dog attacked, incident caught on CCTV

According to residents, the leopard attacked and carried away the stray dog, an incident that was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the building area.

Following the incident, residents immediately alerted forest officials and the local administration, who have since initiated a search operation and standard monitoring and response procedures.

MLA’s residence located in same building

Notably, the Silver Birch building is also the residence of Mulund Assembly MLA Mihir Kotecha. The incident has heightened concerns about safety among locals, especially given the proximity of the area to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Forest department urges caution

Forest officials stated that leopard sightings are not uncommon in areas bordering the national park. However, residents have urged the Forest Department to take immediate and effective measures to prevent such incidents and ensure public safety.

