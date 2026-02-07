Mumbai Leopard Attack Video: CCTV Captures Big Cat Entering Mulund Society & Dragging Away Dog; Incident Triggers Panic

andheriloca instagram page

Mumbai: A leopard was spotted inside a residential society in Mulund on Friday, February 6, triggering concern among residents and prompting swift action from forest officials and wildlife experts. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the big cat entering the society premises and attacking a dog.



In the viral video, the leopard could be seen quietly entering through the society gate before targeting a dog in the compound. While the exact moment of the attack is not fully visible on camera, the leopard is later seen holding the dog by the throat and dragging it away.

Such sightings are not uncommon in neighbourhoods located close to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and the Aarey forest area, where human settlements often overlap with wildlife corridors.



“The location of the incident is a stone’s throw away from SGNP. There are regular sightings of leopards and other wild animals in this area. People should not panic but remain informed and vigilant about their presence. They must follow basic dos and don’ts to avoid negative interactions,” Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) founder-president Pawan Sharma told PTI.



Following the incident, teams from RAWW, along with forest department officials, have been deployed to monitor the situation and take necessary steps wherever required.



“Residents have been advised to report any wildlife sightings, incidents or distress situations to the forest department’s 24×7 helpline number 1926,” Sharma added.



Authorities have urged residents in the area to remain alert, avoid stepping out alone late at night, and promptly inform officials if any wildlife is spotted nearby.

Incidents like these often raise concerns about the safety of both residents and animals, especially in areas located close to forest boundaries. While leopards usually avoid human contact, increasing encounters highlight the need for awareness and coordinated efforts between authorities and local communities to reduce conflict and ensure the safety of all.

