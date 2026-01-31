 Indore News: Leopard Rescued From Devguradia, Sent To Kamla Nehru Zoo; Another Spotted In Mhow
Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
Indore News: Leopard Rescued From Devguradia, Sent To Kamla Nehru Zoo; Another Spotted In Mhow |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, on Saturday, rescued a leopard from Indore after repeated complaints from villagers and sent it to Kamla Nehru Zoo for a health check.

According to the villagers, frequent movement of 2 leopards was observed in residential areas from Mhow to Devguradia, leaving them panicked.

The Forest Department rescued a leopard from near Sanawadia village in the Devguradia area by trapping it in a cage and sending it to the Kamla Nehru Zoo.

Forest officials said reports of leopard movement had been received from Devguradia and Sanawadia for several days. After finding evidence of livestock kills, the department installed a cage about a week ago. 

The leopard was found trapped in the cage early Saturday morning, likely during the night. The rescue operation was completed around 7 am, bringing relief to villagers, though they remained alert.

Forest officials said the leopard was safely shifted to the zoo for medical examination. He added that the area is close to the Devguradia and Ralamandal hills, where wildlife movement is common. 

A team of 8 - 9 forest officials and staff had been monitoring the area continuously for the past week. The location where the leopard was caught has a population of over 25,000.

Threat prevails in Army War College campus 

Meanwhile, the threat has not ended completely. Leopard movement has also been reported inside the Army War College campus in Mhow for the past 3 days. 

Forest officials said the animal was seen by staff and captured on cameras while moving through bushes. 

The department has installed 3 night-vision trap cameras in the area and is monitoring the situation round the clock to track the leopard’s location.

