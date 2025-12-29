 MP News: Leopard Jumps Fence Of Government Employee's House In Jabalpur; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
A Leopard entered a residential house in the Westland area of Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Jabalpur, and was captured on CCTV, causing fear among residents. The incident occurred late at night, prompting demands for increased night patrolling. Forest officials said tiger movement has increased due to rising numbers, but no harm has been reported so far.

Monday, December 29, 2025
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Leopard was spotted inside a residential area of Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur on Sunday.

The big cat entered a government house in the Westland area late at night and was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the house.

According to the CCTV footage, the Leopard entered the house premises at around 2:14 am on Sunday. The animal jumped over the boundary wall with ease, walked around the house for some time, and later left through the back side towards the nearby forest.

The video spread among residents, leading to panic among local residents and factory employees.

According to information, the house belongs to Rajoo Meena, an employee of Ordnance Factory Khamaria.

After the incident, people living in the Westland area said they are afraid to move outside, especially at night. Employees have requested the factory management and security staff to increase night patrolling to ensure safety.

Residents also informed the forest department and asked for regular monitoring in the area. Officials said the movement of tigers has increased due to their rising numbers in and around Jabalpur.

Divisional Forest Officer Rishi Mishra said that the presence of Leopards near residential areas is being closely watched. He added that no harm has been reported so far in urban areas.

As per the forest department, Jabalpur district has more than 30 tigers, and forest teams are already deployed in areas where Leopard movement is seen often.

