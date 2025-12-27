Bhopal News: Forest Department In A Fix Over Which Animal To Take In Exchange For Tigers | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Forest Department is still in a dilemma over which animal to take from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha in exchange for giving them felines.

Around a dozen big cats are to be shared with these neighboring states, and Rajasthan has already taken one tigress from Pench Tiger Reserve to strengthen its gene pool.

Sources in the department said that none of the three states have any unique wild animals that Madhya Pradesh does not already possess. “Rajasthan has leopards, but Madhya Pradesh already has a large population of them. The same applies to other animals,” an official said.

In essence, all three states lack any extra variety of wild animals that MP does not already have.

Notably, CM Mohan Yadav had earlier suggested that since the state is giving tigers to these states, it should receive some other wild animals in return to diversify species in Madhya Pradesh.

Regarding Chhattisgarh, sources said it does not have enough variety of wild animals. Its elephants already roam into Bandhavgarh and Sanjay Tiger Reserves, limiting options.

When contacted, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Subhranjan Sen, told Free Press that discussions are on to determine which wild animals could be taken from Rajasthan, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh in exchange for big cats.