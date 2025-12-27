 Bhopal News: Khelo Madhya pradesh Youth Games Snub Disappoints Para Athletes
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Khelo Madhya pradesh Youth Games Snub Disappoints Para Athletes

Bhopal News: Khelo Madhya pradesh Youth Games Snub Disappoints Para Athletes

Kapil Parmar, who won India’s first Paralympic medal in judo, questioned why the state government is discriminating against para athletes. “Why do they want to push us back?” he asked. Para athlete Harshit Choudhary said that almost all international tournaments provide opportunities for para players, so there is no reason for the state to ignore them.

SmitaUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Khelo Mp Youth Games Snub Disappoints Para Athletes | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Para sportspersons from Madhya Pradesh have expressed disappointment that they will not be able to participate in the Khelo Madhya Pradesh Youth Games 2025-26. Branded as the Olympics of Madhya Pradesh, the Games are scheduled from January 10 to 31 next year.

The first edition of the Khelo MP Youth Games was held in October 2023. After a gap of three years and several postponements, the second edition will begin at the block level on January 10 and conclude at the state level from January 28 to 31. Competitions in 27 sporting disciplines are scheduled.

However, the Games will not have a para edition. The Khelo India Youth Games, on which the MP version is modelled, includes a separate para edition, but the state version offers no platform for para athletes.

Kapil Parmar, who won India’s first paralympic medal in judo, questioned why the state government is discriminating against para athletes. “Why do they want to push us back?” he asked. Para athlete Harshit Choudhary said that almost all international tournaments provide opportunities for para players, so there is no reason for the state to ignore them.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Reaches Consensus On 207 Seats; Talks Continue On Remaining 20 As Nomination Deadline Nears
BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Reaches Consensus On 207 Seats; Talks Continue On Remaining 20 As Nomination Deadline Nears
Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting: 'Willing To Do Whatever It Takes To End War With Russia,' Says Ukraine President
Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting: 'Willing To Do Whatever It Takes To End War With Russia,' Says Ukraine President
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP To Field 3 Family Members Of Nawab Malik In 2026 BMC Elections Amid BJP Opposition
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP To Field 3 Family Members Of Nawab Malik In 2026 BMC Elections Amid BJP Opposition
Read Also
Sir Apne Mera Match Dekha Kya? WATCH Prime Minister Modi's Hilarious Reply To Paralympic Judo Bronze...
article-image

Prachi Yadav, a paracanoe athlete who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and won bronze at the 2022 Paralympic World Cup, expressed disappointment. “Para athletes are quite talented and they should have been given a chance to participate in Khelo MP,” she said. Similarly, Shubham Mishra, a 100-metre athlete, said a Para edition would have provided a platform for players with disabilities.

Vivek Singh Parihar, Working President of Para Sports Association of Madhya Pradesh, said that from Olympics to the Asiad, almost all international tournaments have separate para editions. “I don’t know why the Madhya Pradesh Government is ignoring para athletes,” he said. Mohammed Shahid, Secretary of MP Blind Sports Association, said that para players should not be excluded from any major tournament.

Quote

Yes, there is no separate edition for para athletes in the upcoming Khelo MP Youth Games. But we will definitely consider giving them an opportunity in future.

Rakesh Gupta, director, sports

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Khelo Madhya pradesh Youth Games Snub Disappoints Para Athletes

Bhopal News: Khelo Madhya pradesh Youth Games Snub Disappoints Para Athletes

Bhopal News: Schoolchildren Should Be Taught To Stay Metabolically Fit

Bhopal News: Schoolchildren Should Be Taught To Stay Metabolically Fit

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Hard Times, Ignorance Is Bliss, One wife Too Many

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Hard Times, Ignorance Is Bliss, One wife Too Many

Bhopal News: 55 Districts, Only 17 Ready With Bomb Disposal Units, Says Police Officials

Bhopal News: 55 Districts, Only 17 Ready With Bomb Disposal Units, Says Police Officials

Bhopal News: Enraged Savarna Community Attempts to Burn Ambedkar’s Biography, Ideological Texts

Bhopal News: Enraged Savarna Community Attempts to Burn Ambedkar’s Biography, Ideological Texts