 Bhopal News: 24-year-old Student Found Dead In Car, Kolar Police Probe Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 24-year-old Student Found Dead In Car, Kolar Police Probe Case

Bhopal News: 24-year-old Student Found Dead In Car, Kolar Police Probe Case

As his condition worsened, Ishan called his friend Raj for urgent help. Raj alerted another friend nearby, who rushed to the spot. TI Soni said Ishan was found lying unconscious on the driver's seat. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where other friends gathered shortly afterward. Doctors referred him to Hamidia Hospital due to his critical condition.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 24-year-old Student Found Dead In Car, Kolar Police Probe Case | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 24-year-old competitive exam aspirant was found unconscious in his car late Friday night and later declared dead under suspicious circumstances, Kolar police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ishan Dubey, a resident of Nehru Nagar. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, with exact cause of death to be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

Officials said Ishan lived with his mother, a Central Government employee. His father had passed away earlier, making Ishan her only son. He had celebrated his 24th birthday with friends just two days earlier, on December 24.

Police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said Ishan had completed his MA and was preparing for competitive examinations. On Friday night, he visited a restaurant in Kolar area for dinner and was returning home when he suddenly experienced severe chest pain and anxiety near D-Mart.

FPJ Shorts
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash', Alleges Delhi-Washington Talks
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash', Alleges Delhi-Washington Talks
Nalasopara Drug Bust: 37-Year-Old Nigerian National Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh In Pragati Nagar
Nalasopara Drug Bust: 37-Year-Old Nigerian National Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh In Pragati Nagar
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Chembur Digital Marketing Firm Owner Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Fake Forex, Crypto Trading Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Chembur Digital Marketing Firm Owner Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Fake Forex, Crypto Trading Scam; Case Registered
Bombay HC Refuses To Reopen Rape Case Probe Against JSW Chief Sajjan Jindal
Bombay HC Refuses To Reopen Rape Case Probe Against JSW Chief Sajjan Jindal
Read Also
MP News: BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Runs Over 5, Kills 2 In Morena; Escapes From Custody -- VIDEO
article-image

As his condition worsened, Ishan called his friend Raj for urgent help. Raj alerted another friend nearby, who rushed to the spot. TI Soni said Ishan was found lying unconscious on driver s seat. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where other friends gathered shortly afterward.

Doctors referred him to Hamidia Hospital due to his critical condition. He was then taken to another private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The body was sent for post-mortem examination on Saturday afternoon and later handed over to the family.

Cause of death pending

TI Soni stated that further clarity on the cause of death will emerge once the post-mortem report is received.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 24-year-old Student Found Dead In Car, Kolar Police Probe Case

Bhopal News: 24-year-old Student Found Dead In Car, Kolar Police Probe Case

Bhopal News: Khelo Madhya pradesh Youth Games Snub Disappoints Para Athletes

Bhopal News: Khelo Madhya pradesh Youth Games Snub Disappoints Para Athletes

Bhopal News: Schoolchildren Should Be Taught To Stay Metabolically Fit

Bhopal News: Schoolchildren Should Be Taught To Stay Metabolically Fit

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Hard Times, Ignorance Is Bliss, One wife Too Many

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Hard Times, Ignorance Is Bliss, One wife Too Many

Bhopal News: 55 Districts, Only 17 Ready With Bomb Disposal Units, Says Police Officials

Bhopal News: 55 Districts, Only 17 Ready With Bomb Disposal Units, Says Police Officials