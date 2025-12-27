Bhopal News: 24-year-old Student Found Dead In Car, Kolar Police Probe Case | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 24-year-old competitive exam aspirant was found unconscious in his car late Friday night and later declared dead under suspicious circumstances, Kolar police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ishan Dubey, a resident of Nehru Nagar. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, with exact cause of death to be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

Officials said Ishan lived with his mother, a Central Government employee. His father had passed away earlier, making Ishan her only son. He had celebrated his 24th birthday with friends just two days earlier, on December 24.

Police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said Ishan had completed his MA and was preparing for competitive examinations. On Friday night, he visited a restaurant in Kolar area for dinner and was returning home when he suddenly experienced severe chest pain and anxiety near D-Mart.

As his condition worsened, Ishan called his friend Raj for urgent help. Raj alerted another friend nearby, who rushed to the spot. TI Soni said Ishan was found lying unconscious on driver s seat. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where other friends gathered shortly afterward.

Doctors referred him to Hamidia Hospital due to his critical condition. He was then taken to another private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The body was sent for post-mortem examination on Saturday afternoon and later handed over to the family.

Cause of death pending

TI Soni stated that further clarity on the cause of death will emerge once the post-mortem report is received.