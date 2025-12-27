 Bhopal News: Work Done By Poorest Is Purchased By Richest, Says Minister Dilip Jaiswal
Bhopal News: Work Done By Poorest Is Purchased By Richest, Says Minister Dilip Jaiswal

The department has plans to increase the production of khadi, tussar silk, and other products up to five times in coming years. Though the department gets the smallest budget share, it is giving employment to 50,000 people in the state. Prime Minister’s Office has selected state’s heritage Maheshwari stoles as official gifts for guests.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Work Done By Poorest Is Purchased By Richest, Says Minister Dilip Jaiswal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The works done by the poorest in the field of art is purchased by the richest people. The Cottage and Village Industries Department is working to improve the socio-economic status of underprivileged people in the society, said minister of state for cottage and Village Industries (Independent Charge) Dilip Jaiswal while talking to media persons here on Saturday.

The minister denied that the products of khadi and tussar silk were more costly and unaffordable for common people. He said that the products made and sold by the department were 50% cheaper than the international brands.

Prime Minister’s Office has selected state’s heritage Maheshwari stoles as official gifts for guests, supplied in special wooden boxes adorned with Gond painting and bell-metal work. Foreign embassies have also placed orders for these stoles,” Jaiswal added.

The state government is promoting products through departmental brands associated with handloom and handicrafts like Mrignayani, Vindhya Valley, Kabira and Prakrit that are attractively displayed and sold at Madhya Pradesh Tourism units and major religious centres in the state.

