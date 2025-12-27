MP News: 'Hindu Ko 3 Bacchhe Karne Chahiye,' Says VHP National Coordinator Kishan Prajapat During Shaurya Yatra In Jabalpur -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal took out a Shaurya Yatra in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Saturday after permission was granted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The yatra was led by the national coordinator of VHP - Bajrang Dal, Kishan Prajapat, and passed through several areas of the city while raising slogans of Hindu unity.

#WATCH | 'Hindu Ko 3 Bacchhe Karne Chahiye, Tab Hi Hum Bach Payenge,' Insist Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal In #Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/fnsTWzNc47 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 27, 2025

While speaking to the media, Prajapat said, “Hindu samaj ko apne aapko astitva me banaye rakhne ke liye teen bacche hone hi chahiye. Hum bhi keh rahe hain ki Hindu samaj apni sankhya maintain karega to is desh me reh payega….warna Pakistan aur Bangladesh ki sthiti hamare samne hai…(If the Hindu community wants to preserve its existence, it must have at least three children. We believe that only by maintaining its population can the Hindu community continue to live in this country; otherwise, the situations in Pakistan and Bangladesh are before us)”

FP Photo

Permission was denied earlier

Earlier, the district administration had denied permission for the yatra, citing possible tension as the proposed route passed through Muslim-dominated areas.

Following the denial, the VHP and Bajrang Dal approached the High Court, which later allowed the procession under certain conditions.

After receiving court permission, the yatra was carried out with pomp and security arrangements.

Police and district administration remained on high alert throughout the event to maintain law and order.

Kishan Prajapat said the yatra was aimed at promoting unity and awareness among the Hindu community.