Madhya Pradesh February 14, 2026, Weather Update: Warm Days, Cold Nights Continue In State; Cloudy Weather Expected From Feb 16 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather is expected in Madhya Pradesh after February 16 because of a Western Disturbance.

Before this change, daytime temperatures have increased in cities like Bhopal and Indore. However, nights are still cold in places such as Pachmarhi, Khajuraho, and Katni.

What do meteorologists say?

Weather scientists say February will continue with this pattern - warm days and cool nights. There will be no strong cold waves and no dense fog.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said that a current Western Disturbance is already causing light clouds in some districts. A new system may affect the western Himalayan region from February 16. Because of this, clouds may cover many parts of the state, and minimum temperatures could rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after two days.

According to the weather department, snowfall is happening in the mountains right now. After the system passes and snow melts, another small change in weather is possible, bringing a short phase of mild cold.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected in next 2 days

February 15: Some districts may see light fog. There is no rain alert. Clouds may appear during the day.

February 16: Light fog may continue in a few areas. No rain is expected, but cloudy skies will remain during daytime.