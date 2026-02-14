 Madhya Pradesh February 14, 2026, Weather Update: Warm Days, Cold Nights Continue In State; Cloudy Weather Expected From Feb 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh February 14, 2026, Weather Update: Warm Days, Cold Nights Continue In State; Cloudy Weather Expected From Feb 16

Madhya Pradesh February 14, 2026, Weather Update: Warm Days, Cold Nights Continue In State; Cloudy Weather Expected From Feb 16

Clouds are expected over Madhya Pradesh after February 16 due to a Western Disturbance. Day temperatures have risen in Bhopal and Indore, while nights stay cold in Pachmarhi, Khajuraho and Katni. No rain is expected; mild cold may return briefly.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh February 14, 2026, Weather Update: Warm Days, Cold Nights Continue In State; Cloudy Weather Expected From Feb 16 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather is expected in Madhya Pradesh after February 16 because of a Western Disturbance.

Before this change, daytime temperatures have increased in cities like Bhopal and Indore. However, nights are still cold in places such as Pachmarhi, Khajuraho, and Katni.

What do meteorologists say?

Weather scientists say February will continue with this pattern - warm days and cool nights. There will be no strong cold waves and no dense fog.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Daryl Mitchell Enjoys Auto Rickshaw Ride With Wife In Ahmedabad Amid T20 World Cup 2026
VIDEO: Daryl Mitchell Enjoys Auto Rickshaw Ride With Wife In Ahmedabad Amid T20 World Cup 2026
What Is Pulwama Black Day? February 14 Explained
What Is Pulwama Black Day? February 14 Explained
Mumbai Weather Update For 14th Feb, 2026: Smog Covers City As AQI Turns 'Hazardous' In Wadala
Mumbai Weather Update For 14th Feb, 2026: Smog Covers City As AQI Turns 'Hazardous' In Wadala
'Unhone Meri Picture...': Sunny Deol Reveals If He Got Royalty From Dhurandhar Makers For Using Titles 'Ghayal' & 'Ghatak' In Ranveer Singh Starrer - Watch Video
'Unhone Meri Picture...': Sunny Deol Reveals If He Got Royalty From Dhurandhar Makers For Using Titles 'Ghayal' & 'Ghatak' In Ranveer Singh Starrer - Watch Video

Senior meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said that a current Western Disturbance is already causing light clouds in some districts. A new system may affect the western Himalayan region from February 16. Because of this, clouds may cover many parts of the state, and minimum temperatures could rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after two days.

According to the weather department, snowfall is happening in the mountains right now. After the system passes and snow melts, another small change in weather is possible, bringing a short phase of mild cold.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Read Also
MP News: Religious, Cultural Festivities Begin With Jatashankar Kumbh Today
article-image

Weather expected in next 2 days

February 15: Some districts may see light fog. There is no rain alert. Clouds may appear during the day.

February 16: Light fog may continue in a few areas. No rain is expected, but cloudy skies will remain during daytime.

Read Also
MP News: Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Enjoys Rasgullas, Rasmalai At Chhatarpur Sweet...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh February 14, 2026, Weather Update: Warm Days, Cold Nights Continue In State; Cloudy...
Madhya Pradesh February 14, 2026, Weather Update: Warm Days, Cold Nights Continue In State; Cloudy...
Bhopal News: Life Imprisonment To Dhabha Worker In Murder Case
Bhopal News: Life Imprisonment To Dhabha Worker In Murder Case
MP News: Congress Workers Begs On Behalf Of State Government In Dindori
MP News: Congress Workers Begs On Behalf Of State Government In Dindori
Bhopal News: 87-Year-Old Hariprasad Chaurasia’s Performance Wins Hearts
Bhopal News: 87-Year-Old Hariprasad Chaurasia’s Performance Wins Hearts
Bhopal News: Labour Department May Be Named ‘Shram Shakti’
Bhopal News: Labour Department May Be Named ‘Shram Shakti’