MP News: Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Enjoys Rasgullas, Rasmalai At Chhatarpur Sweet Shop; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s spiritual storyteller Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri came into the spotlight once again - this time not for a religious or political statement, but for enjoying Rasgulle and Rasmalai sitting at a sweet shop’s counter.

The incident took place late on Saturday night when Baba Bageshwar unexpectedly visited Kanchan Sweets at Chhatrasal Chowk in Chhatarpur city.

The shop owner, Ashok Agrawal, was about to close the shop when Baba suddenly arrived, leaving the family surprised.

Baba stopped his vehicle, walked into the shop and sat on the traditional shop seat without any formality.

He enjoyed Rasgullas and Rasmalai, while the shop owner welcomed him with a tilak and garland and sought his blessings.

Watch the video here:

Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri visits Chhatarpur sweet shop at night, enjoys Rasgullas, Rasmalai#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/bNC9MreLA0 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 9, 2026

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media on Monday which is garnering praises from the netizens.

In the video, it can be seen how Baba hugged the shop owner’s son and blessed him. He then lightened the moment by sitting on the shop’s counter and jokingly calling out like a sweet seller, saying, “Barfi le lo… peda le lo… laddoo le lo… apne-apne bhaav se…(Buy barfi… buy peda… buy laddoos… as per your feelings).”

People present at the shop became emotional after witnessing Baba’s simplicity. Many said that despite addressing large gatherings across India and abroad, Baba easily connects with ordinary people.

Shop owner Ashok Agrawal said, “It is a blessing for our family that Baba visited our small shop at midnight, ate sweets and sat on our shop seat. People wait for years to meet him, and his sudden visit has made this moment unforgettable for us.”

This is not the first time Shastri has been seen among common people. Earlier too, he has been spotted enjoying snacks like chaat and samosas at local stalls, reflecting his down-to-earth nature.