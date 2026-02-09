 MP News: Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Enjoys Rasgullas, Rasmalai At Chhatarpur Sweet Shop; VIDEO Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Enjoys Rasgullas, Rasmalai At Chhatarpur Sweet Shop; VIDEO Goes Viral

MP News: Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Enjoys Rasgullas, Rasmalai At Chhatarpur Sweet Shop; VIDEO Goes Viral

Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri surprised locals by visiting a sweet shop in Chhatarpur late at night. He sat at the counter, enjoyed rasgullas and rasmalai, blessed the shopkeeper’s family, and jokingly called out like a sweet seller. A video of his simple gesture went viral, earning widespread praise.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Enjoys Rasgullas, Rasmalai At Chhatarpur Sweet Shop; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s spiritual storyteller Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri came into the spotlight once again - this time not for a religious or political statement, but for enjoying Rasgulle and Rasmalai sitting at a sweet shop’s counter.

The incident took place late on Saturday night when Baba Bageshwar unexpectedly visited Kanchan Sweets at Chhatrasal Chowk in Chhatarpur city. 

The shop owner, Ashok Agrawal, was about to close the shop when Baba suddenly arrived, leaving the family surprised.

Baba stopped his vehicle, walked into the shop and sat on the traditional shop seat without any formality. 

FPJ Shorts
‘National Interest Guiding Factor’: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On Russian Oil Amid India-US Trade Deal - VIDEO
‘National Interest Guiding Factor’: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On Russian Oil Amid India-US Trade Deal - VIDEO
'Russian Oil, US Trade Deal': Congress Targets S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal Over Policy Confusion
'Russian Oil, US Trade Deal': Congress Targets S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal Over Policy Confusion
T20 WC: Zimbabwe Register Dominant Eight-wicket Win Against Oman In Campaign Opener
T20 WC: Zimbabwe Register Dominant Eight-wicket Win Against Oman In Campaign Opener
Over 70 Children Hospitalised After School Meal In Bihar
Over 70 Children Hospitalised After School Meal In Bihar

He enjoyed Rasgullas and Rasmalai, while the shop owner welcomed him with a tilak and garland and sought his blessings.

Watch the video here:

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media on Monday which is garnering praises from the netizens. 

In the video, it can be seen how Baba hugged the shop owner’s son and blessed him. He then lightened the moment by sitting on the shop’s counter and jokingly calling out like a sweet seller, saying, “Barfi le lo… peda le lo… laddoo le lo… apne-apne bhaav se…(Buy barfi… buy peda… buy laddoos… as per your feelings).”

Read Also
MP News: Indian Cricketer Kranti Gaud Visits Bageshwar Dham, Seeks Blessings From Pandit Dhirendra...
article-image

People present at the shop became emotional after witnessing Baba’s simplicity. Many said that despite addressing large gatherings across India and abroad, Baba easily connects with ordinary people.

Shop owner Ashok Agrawal said, “It is a blessing for our family that Baba visited our small shop at midnight, ate sweets and sat on our shop seat. People wait for years to meet him, and his sudden visit has made this moment unforgettable for us.”

This is not the first time Shastri has been seen among common people. Earlier too, he has been spotted enjoying snacks like chaat and samosas at local stalls, reflecting his down-to-earth nature.

Read Also
MP News: ‘Hum Sab Ek Hain,’ Dhirendra Shastri Appeals Government To Not Divide Hindus Over New...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Couple Robbed Of Gold, Silver Jewellery At Gunpoint In Bhind District
MP News: Couple Robbed Of Gold, Silver Jewellery At Gunpoint In Bhind District
MP News: BJP Sarpanch Assaults Man In Ashoknagar, Both Parties File FIR—VIDEO
MP News: BJP Sarpanch Assaults Man In Ashoknagar, Both Parties File FIR—VIDEO
MP News: Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Enjoys Rasgullas, Rasmalai At Chhatarpur Sweet...
MP News: Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Enjoys Rasgullas, Rasmalai At Chhatarpur Sweet...
MP News: Three Girls Dead, 4 Injured After Temple Stone Slab Collapses In Morena
MP News: Three Girls Dead, 4 Injured After Temple Stone Slab Collapses In Morena
MP News: Woman Falls On Rail Track While Boarding Moving Train At Shivpuri Station; Constable,...
MP News: Woman Falls On Rail Track While Boarding Moving Train At Shivpuri Station; Constable,...