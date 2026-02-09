 Bhopal News: Illegal Kiosks Linked To BJP Leaders, Corporator Figure In BMC Official List; 15 Unauthorised Stalls Under Scrutiny
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Illegal Kiosks Linked To BJP Leaders, Corporator Figure In BMC Official List; 15 Unauthorised Stalls Under Scrutiny

Bhopal News: Illegal Kiosks Linked To BJP Leaders, Corporator Figure In BMC Official List; 15 Unauthorised Stalls Under Scrutiny

Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s encroachment drive has come under scrutiny after a public notice listed illegal kiosks linked to BJP leaders, including Ward 32 corporator Aarti Aneja. The notice names 15 unauthorised stalls in TT Nagar, triggering allegations of preferential regularisation for politically connected individuals. BMC has said the matter will be investigated.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Illegal Kiosks Linked To BJP Leaders, Corporator Figure In BMC Official List; 15 Unauthorised Stalls Under Scrutiny |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) claims of making the state capital encroachment-free have come under question after a public notice revealed that several illegal roadside kiosks were linked to BJP leaders, including a sitting BJP corporator of her own ward, Aarti Aneja.

According to a public notice issued under the Immovable Property Transfer Rules, 2016, the name of Ward 32 corporator Aarti Aneja and her husband Manoj Aneja appears in the official list of illegal kiosks identified for relocation.

Apart from her, another local BJP worker Rajendra Prashad Gupta, owns an illegal kiosk, which is shop number 17. The notice pertains to 15 kiosks that were operating illegally on the roadside in the posh South TT Nagar area.

The list, released by the municipal corporation as part of a relocation and allocation process, shows the corporator and her husband listed at serial number three as the original allottee and occupant.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Releases Statement After Talks With Pakistan Cricket Board & BCB In Lahore, No Penalty And Gives Hosting Rights To Bangladesh
ICC Releases Statement After Talks With Pakistan Cricket Board & BCB In Lahore, No Penalty And Gives Hosting Rights To Bangladesh
'Maharashtra To Fill 70,000 Government Posts In Large-Scale Transparent Recruitment Drive': CM Devendra Fadnavis
'Maharashtra To Fill 70,000 Government Posts In Large-Scale Transparent Recruitment Drive': CM Devendra Fadnavis
Haryana News: Terror Accused Stabbed To Death By Fellow Inmate Inside Faridabad Jail
Haryana News: Terror Accused Stabbed To Death By Fellow Inmate Inside Faridabad Jail
Mahayuti Extends Grip To Rural Maharashtra, BJP Emerges As Largest Party In Local Body Elections
Mahayuti Extends Grip To Rural Maharashtra, BJP Emerges As Largest Party In Local Body Elections

Notably, one of the kiosks removed around months ago from near CM Rise Kamala Nehru School in TT Nagar reportedly belonged to the corporator herself.

Meanwhile, other names include Ashish Tiwari, Abhishek Tiwari, and Anand Tiwari, sons of BJP leader Ashutosh Tiwari. Surprisingly, Ashutosh himself was owning a kiosk (shop No. 5) near TT Nagar stadium.

The revelation has sparked criticism, as corporators are entrusted with maintaining order, cleanliness, and civic discipline in their respective wards.

Preferential regularisation allegation

Sources allege that several influential individuals had encroached on roadsides under the pretext of relocating flower shops from New Market. Now, under a proposed scheme, these illegal kiosk operators are reportedly being considered for permanent shops under the Bhopal Smart City project. This has led to allegations of double standards, as small vendors often face swift action, fines, and eviction, while politically connected encroachers appear to be rewarded through regularisation and allocation of permanent commercial spaces.

Read Also
MP News: Malwa's Opium Haven Now MDMA Manufacturing Hub
article-image

Officials respond

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said, “I currently have no information about this. We will investigate the matter, and appropriate action will be taken.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Illegal Kiosks Linked To BJP Leaders, Corporator Figure In BMC Official List; 15...
Bhopal News: Illegal Kiosks Linked To BJP Leaders, Corporator Figure In BMC Official List; 15...
MP News: Congress Protests At BMC Office Over Beef Allegations, Water Crisis; Effigies Of Mayor And...
MP News: Congress Protests At BMC Office Over Beef Allegations, Water Crisis; Effigies Of Mayor And...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Asks Students To Prepare For Exams In Focused Manner; Says Exam Is Just A...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Asks Students To Prepare For Exams In Focused Manner; Says Exam Is Just A...
Bhopal News: 5 Black Spots Delisted After Reduced Road Accidents; Now City Has 11 Black Spots...
Bhopal News: 5 Black Spots Delisted After Reduced Road Accidents; Now City Has 11 Black Spots...
MP News: Malwa's Opium Haven Now MDMA Manufacturing Hub
MP News: Malwa's Opium Haven Now MDMA Manufacturing Hub