Bhopal News: Illegal Kiosks Linked To BJP Leaders, Corporator Figure In BMC Official List; 15 Unauthorised Stalls Under Scrutiny |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) claims of making the state capital encroachment-free have come under question after a public notice revealed that several illegal roadside kiosks were linked to BJP leaders, including a sitting BJP corporator of her own ward, Aarti Aneja.

According to a public notice issued under the Immovable Property Transfer Rules, 2016, the name of Ward 32 corporator Aarti Aneja and her husband Manoj Aneja appears in the official list of illegal kiosks identified for relocation.

Apart from her, another local BJP worker Rajendra Prashad Gupta, owns an illegal kiosk, which is shop number 17. The notice pertains to 15 kiosks that were operating illegally on the roadside in the posh South TT Nagar area.

The list, released by the municipal corporation as part of a relocation and allocation process, shows the corporator and her husband listed at serial number three as the original allottee and occupant.

Notably, one of the kiosks removed around months ago from near CM Rise Kamala Nehru School in TT Nagar reportedly belonged to the corporator herself.

Meanwhile, other names include Ashish Tiwari, Abhishek Tiwari, and Anand Tiwari, sons of BJP leader Ashutosh Tiwari. Surprisingly, Ashutosh himself was owning a kiosk (shop No. 5) near TT Nagar stadium.

The revelation has sparked criticism, as corporators are entrusted with maintaining order, cleanliness, and civic discipline in their respective wards.

Preferential regularisation allegation

Sources allege that several influential individuals had encroached on roadsides under the pretext of relocating flower shops from New Market. Now, under a proposed scheme, these illegal kiosk operators are reportedly being considered for permanent shops under the Bhopal Smart City project. This has led to allegations of double standards, as small vendors often face swift action, fines, and eviction, while politically connected encroachers appear to be rewarded through regularisation and allocation of permanent commercial spaces.

Officials respond

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said, “I currently have no information about this. We will investigate the matter, and appropriate action will be taken.”