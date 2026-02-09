Bhopal News: SUV-Borne Men Snatch Taxi Driver’s Mobile Phones, Woman Loses Chain | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): SUV-borne two youths snatched two mobile phones of a taxi driver in an alleged incident of road rage under Habibganj police station limits on Sunday night.

Police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the snatchers. In another incident, a woman’s gold chain was snatched inside an auto-rickshaw in Kolar area.

In his complaint to police, Ratibad resident Piyush Malviya (22) said that he drove taxi on rent and had gone to drop a passenger near Shalimar Building late in the night. While returning from Danapani Road, two SUV-borne men intercepted his vehicle and began arguing for overtaking their vehicle. Suddenly amidst the altercation, one of them snatched away his two mobile phones and fled in their vehicle.

However, Malviya could not note down the registration number of the vehicle. At first, he assumed that the unidentified men would catch him ahead and may return his phones. However, he approached police when they disappeared. Police officials said CCTV footages in the vicinity were being scanned to identify culprits.

In a separate incident, Kolar Road resident Sandhya Sharma was travelling in an auto-rickshaw to visit her brother at Amra Vihar Colony. She got down from the vehicle in the afternoon and was walking to her brother’s home when she realised that her gold chain was missing. Sandhya said that three women who were also in auto-rickshaw might have snatched her gold chain.