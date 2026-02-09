Bhopal News: 5 Black Spots Delisted After Reduced Road Accidents; Now City Has 11 Black Spots Remaining |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Claiming improvement in road safety, traffic police have removed five locations from the list of 16 identified accident-prone black spots due to decline in road accidents at those places in last three years. The city has 11 black spots, now.

Traffic police officials said city earlier had 16 notified black spots. However, continuous monitoring and safety interventions led to reduction in number of accidents at five locations, prompting authorities to delist them from the high-risk category.

Records show that nearly 99 accidents were reported at 16 identified black spots in last three years. After taking corrective measures, the situation improved at the location of the black spots removed from the list.

Additional DCP (traffic) Basant Kaul said that strategic efforts played a key role in reducing accidents. They included regular monitoring, deployment of traffic personnel, strict challan action against violators and coordinated work with other departments to improve road conditions and traffic flow.

However, experts pointed out that traffic congestion due to ongoing development projects at some of the removed spots has also contributed to lower accident rate. Reduced vehicle speed in congested routes decreases the likelihood and severity of accidents, they said.

Criteria for black spot identification

Traffic police officials explained that a location is classified as a black spot if, within a 500-metre stretch, serious accidents occur over three-year period resulting in 10 or more fatalities. No such severe accidents were recorded at the five delisted sites during the assessment period.

Delisted black spots

Best Price Crossing

Chirayu Hospital Square

Tarun Pushkar

Samardha Bridge

DB Mall Crossing

Remaining black spots

ISBT Govindpura Turn

Ratnagiri Trisection

1100 Quarter Hanuman Temple

Court Crossing

Paryawas Bhawan Trisection

Ashima Mall Crossing

11 Mile

Peoples Mall and Hospital

Vyapam Crossing

Bag Sewania Police Station Crossing

Platinum Plaza to 1250