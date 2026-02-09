MP News: Tigress Found Unfit For Translocation Released In Open |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tigress, which was captured by Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve officials for translocation to Rajasthan, was found unfit for shifting. Hence, the idea to shift it to the neighbouring state was dropped and it was released into the wild once again.

Sources in Bandhavgarh tiger reserve said that on February 6, the tigress was captured and kept in Mehrah enclosure of Magdi circle. It was kept under observation for two days.

The observers found that tigress doesn’t fulfil the criterion of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for translocation.

Hence, decision was taken to release it in the jungle. It was released into Damna beat of Tala circle at 11.32 am on Monday by following all the protocols.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve field director Anupam Sahay said that tigress used to come near the boundary of enclosure after seeing humans and would not run away. This behaviour was found unfit for translocation. According to NTCA, wild animals should not get close to human beings after seeing them. Now, efforts will be made to capture another tigress for translocation.