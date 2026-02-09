 MP News: Tigress Found Unfit For Translocation Released In Open
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Tigress Found Unfit For Translocation Released In Open

MP News: Tigress Found Unfit For Translocation Released In Open

A tigress captured by Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve for proposed translocation to Rajasthan was found unfit and released back into the wild. After two days of observation, officials said the animal did not meet NTCA norms as it showed abnormal proximity to humans. The tigress was released in Damna beat on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Tigress Found Unfit For Translocation Released In Open |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tigress, which was captured by Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve officials for translocation to Rajasthan, was found unfit for shifting. Hence, the idea to shift it to the neighbouring state was dropped and it was released into the wild once again.

Sources in Bandhavgarh tiger reserve said that on February 6, the tigress was captured and kept in Mehrah enclosure of Magdi circle. It was kept under observation for two days.

The observers found that tigress doesn’t fulfil the criterion of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for translocation.

Hence, decision was taken to release it in the jungle. It was released into Damna beat of Tala circle at 11.32 am on Monday by following all the protocols.

FPJ Shorts
'Already Beaten': USA's Mohammad Mohsin Reminds Pakistan Of Their Historic 2024 Upset Ahead Of PAK Vs USA Clash; VIDEO
'Already Beaten': USA's Mohammad Mohsin Reminds Pakistan Of Their Historic 2024 Upset Ahead Of PAK Vs USA Clash; VIDEO
Maharashtra Board Implements Strict Copy-Free Campaign For Class 12th Exams
Maharashtra Board Implements Strict Copy-Free Campaign For Class 12th Exams
Karnataka Ends Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Campaign With Commanding Chase Of 325
Karnataka Ends Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Campaign With Commanding Chase Of 325
Mumbai News: BMC Cracks Down On Top Property Tax Defaulters, Slaps Seizure Notices Over ₹630 Crore Dues
Mumbai News: BMC Cracks Down On Top Property Tax Defaulters, Slaps Seizure Notices Over ₹630 Crore Dues
Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Asks Students To Prepare For Exams In Focused Manner; Says Exam Is Just A...
article-image

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve field director Anupam Sahay said that tigress used to come near the boundary of enclosure after seeing humans and would not run away. This behaviour was found unfit for translocation. According to NTCA, wild animals should not get close to human beings after seeing them. Now, efforts will be made to capture another tigress for translocation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Tigress Found Unfit For Translocation Released In Open
MP News: Tigress Found Unfit For Translocation Released In Open
MP News: Budget To Be Presented Before Cabinet On Feb 10; It Consists Of Proposals For Cutting...
MP News: Budget To Be Presented Before Cabinet On Feb 10; It Consists Of Proposals For Cutting...
Bhopal News: SUV-Borne Men Snatch Taxi Driver’s Mobile Phones, Woman Loses Chain
Bhopal News: SUV-Borne Men Snatch Taxi Driver’s Mobile Phones, Woman Loses Chain
Bhopal News: Illegal Kiosks Linked To BJP Leaders, Corporator Figure In BMC Official List; 15...
Bhopal News: Illegal Kiosks Linked To BJP Leaders, Corporator Figure In BMC Official List; 15...
MP News: Congress Protests At BMC Office Over Beef Allegations, Water Crisis; Effigies Of Mayor And...
MP News: Congress Protests At BMC Office Over Beef Allegations, Water Crisis; Effigies Of Mayor And...