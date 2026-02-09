 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Asks Students To Prepare For Exams In Focused Manner; Says Exam Is Just A Phase In Life, Not Final Goal
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday urged students to prepare for examinations with focus and confidence, stressing that exams are only a phase of life, not the final goal. Interacting with students ahead of Board exams, he advised discipline, regular preparation, open communication with parents and teachers, and avoiding stress to perform well.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday asked students to prepare for examinations with full vigour, but not allow stress or tension to affect them. He stressed the importance of self-confidence and consistent hard work.

CM was interacting with students ahead of Board Examinations at Government Subhash Higher Secondary Excellence School.

Addressing students, CM said examinations are only a phase of life and not the ultimate target. However, discipline and the habit of hard work are essential. He urged students to move ahead fearlessly and aim to score good marks in exams.

CM also interacted with students and addressed their queries. He advised them to regularly discuss academic doubts with teachers and friends.

Replying to a question by student Laxmi Tiwari, CM said regular communication between children and parents is necessary.

When CM asked students whether they feared examinations, student Aditya said regular preparation removes fear. Tanya Dubey shared that she enters examination centre with confidence, while Himanshu said he attempts easier questions first to build momentum.

CM interacted with students like an expert counsellor and tried to understand their mental state. During interaction, some students also shared difficulties faced during exam preparation.

School Education and Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh was present on the occasion and advised students to remain focused on studies. Students from Classes 9, 10 and 11 were present in large numbers, while only a few from Class 12 attended the programme.

