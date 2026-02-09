 MP News: Couple Robbed Of Gold, Silver Jewellery At Gunpoint In Bhind District
A couple was robbed at gunpoint by bike-borne criminals on Barha–Girwasa Road in Bhind district’s Lahar subdivision while heading to a wedding. The accused snatched gold and silver jewellery and fled. Angry locals briefly blocked the road in protest. Police reached the spot, restored traffic and launched a search for the suspects.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Couple Robbed Of Gold, Silver Jewellery At Gunpoint In Bhind District | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A daylight robbery was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, where a couple was robbed of gold and silver jewellery at gunpoint, as reported on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred on the Barha - Girwasa Road under the Aswar police station limits in Bhind district’s Lahar subdivision.

The accused were bike-borne criminals who looted the husband and wife at gunpoint on their way to a wedding ceremony.

According to information, the couple originally hails from Chandawali village. They were on their way to attend a wedding when the miscreants stopped them. 

The robbers allegedly threatened the couple with a country-made pistol and snatched gold and silver jewellery worn by the woman before fleeing the spot.

After the incident, the victims informed nearby villagers, following which a large crowd gathered at the scene. 

Angry locals blocked the road by placing thorny bushes, causing traffic disruption for some time.

On receiving information, Aswar police reached the spot, controlled the situation and cleared the road to restore traffic. The couple was later taken to the police station for detailed questioning.

Station in-charge Nitendra Mavai confirmed the robbery and said police teams are investigating the case and searching for the accused in nearby areas.

