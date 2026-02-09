 MP News: Woman Falls On Rail Track While Boarding Moving Train At Shivpuri Station; Constable, Passengers Rush To Help-- VIDEO
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman slipped onto a railway track while trying to board a moving train at Shivpuri railway station on Monday.

The incident took place Monday morning. Luckily, the quick action of a police constable and help from local people saved her life in time.

A video of the incident has also surfaced. In the video, the woman can be seen trying to board the moving train before slipping down onto the track. Local people rushed towards her, and police officers present at the station quickly responded to the emergency.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the woman has been identified as Vijaylata Mishra, a resident of Old Shivpuri. She had come to the station with her husband Shyam Mishra to travel to Bhopal.

The couple planned to catch the Gwalior–Bhopal Intercity train early in the morning.

As the train arrived at the platform and began moving slowly, Vijaylata tried to get into one of the coaches. While stepping into the train, she suddenly lost her balance. She slipped and fell into the gap between the platform and the train and landed on the railway track. People nearby were shocked and immediately started shouting for help.

GRP constable Lalit Kumar, who was on duty at the time, acted without delay. He ran to the track and safely pulled the woman out. At the same time, a passenger named Zakir, who was inside the train, pulled the emergency chain to stop the train. This stopped the train quickly and helped prevent a major accident.

article-image

The injured woman was given first aid at the station and then taken to the district hospital by ambulance.

Doctors said she suffered some injuries but is now stable and receiving treatment.

Police officials said the accident happened because she tried to board a moving train. They have advised passengers not to take such risks and to follow safety rules.

