MP News: MLAs To Get Tablet On Desk For Upcoming Budget Session; Initiative Implemented Under National E-Vidhan Application

MP Cabinet News: School Education Budget Is Up 574%, But Admissions Plunge; Govt Tells Assembly | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tablets on desks of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be introduced from upcoming Budget Session. However, full-fledged use of tablets is likely only from subsequent sessions, as most MLAs are not familiar with tablet operations and will require training.

Officials of Madhya Pradesh Assembly said that during Budget session, elected representatives are likely to get an opportunity to view budget documents on tablet. After completion of Budget session, MLAs will be trained in use of tablets, following which tablets will be used extensively in future Assembly sessions. The installation of tablets on desks of MLAs is being carried out under National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA).

A senior Assembly officer associated with NEVA-related works told Free Press that laying of cables for power supply to tablets has been completed. Efforts are on to ensure installation of tablets is finished before start of Budget session.

Himachal Pradesh became first state in country to install tablets on desks of MLAs in Assembly in 2015. Several other states later followed initiative. Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh installed tablets on desks of MLAs in Vidhan Sabha in 2022.

Around 20 states across country have adopted NEVA application to move towards fully digital legislative functioning. Approximately Rs 20 crore will be spent on the entire NEVA project.

Training, smart features

A team from Parliamentary Affairs Ministry will arrive in state to train elected representatives on use of tablets for accessing agenda, questionnaires and other Assembly-related work.

Tablets will primarily have content in Hindi, with an inbuilt feature to translate text into English. A search option will allow MLAs to quickly find required questions or other items listed in business of House.

Tablets will also have a microphone facility, similar to mobile phones, enabling members to speak and search content. MLAs can access NEVA software from anywhere by logging in with a password.

Content will be primarily in Hindi, with an inbuilt Hindi-to-English translation feature

A search function will help MLAs quickly locate questions and items listed in House business.

Tablets will include a microphone facility for voice-based search and navigation.

MLAs can also access NEVA software remotely using secure login credentials.