MP News: Senior Railway Engineer Stabbed In Broad Daylight At Jabalpur Vegetable Market; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A senior railway engineer was allegedly stabbed by miscreants in broad daylight at a vegetable market in Jabalpur on Sunday.

The incident took place at Suvidha Market in Jabalpur’s Garha area, creating panic among shoppers and local residents.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the market. In the footage, the miscreant can be clearly seen holding a knife in his hand and moving towards the officer while people nearby watch in fear. He suddenly stabs the victim and then quickly leaves the area. Members of the public can be seen stepping back and looking scared as the attack unfolds.

The shocking incident took place in a busy market.

How was the attack carried out?

According to police, the officer had visited the market for personal work when a few unknown men approached him.

Within moments, one of the miscreants pulled out a knife and attacked him. The assault happened openly in front of several people, leaving the public frightened and helpless.

After the accused fled, local shopkeepers and passersby rushed to help the injured officer. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Doctors said he suffered injuries but is currently stable and under medical care.

After receiving the information, the Garha police reached the spot and started an investigation. Officers are examining the CCTV footage and collecting details to identify the attackers. A search operation has been launched to trace the accused.

Residents said such incidents are increasing in Jabalpur and criminals appear to be acting without fear.

Many people have demanded stronger police presence and regular patrolling in busy areas to ensure safety.

Police officials have assured that strict action will be taken once the culprits are caught. They have also appealed to citizens to stay alert and immediately report any suspicious activity. The investigation is ongoing.