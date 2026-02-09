MP News: BJP Sarpanch Assaults Man In Ashoknagar, Both Parties File FIR—VIDEO |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader allegedly assaulted a man in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar. A video of the incident surfaced.

The assault unfolded in Badera village of the Chanderi area. A video of the assault has also gone viral, in which BJP leader and Sarpanch Bali Singh Lodhi is seen beating a 34-year-old man, Brijkishore Yadav.

In the viral video, the accused Bali Singh Lodhi is seen throwing Brijkishore Yadav to the ground, kicking him in the face and chest, and slapping him.

Check out the video:

The incident reportedly took place at a roadside eatery. The accused took the young man behind an eatery to a secluded spot and brutally assaulted him there.

The victim, Brijkishore Yadav, has filed a complaint at the Chanderi police station. In his statement to the police, Brijkishore Yadav (34), son of Khalak Singh Yadav, a resident of Badera village, stated that he was sitting at Badera Chowk when Bali Singh Lodhi came there and started verbally abusing him.

When Brijkishore objected, Bali Singh Lodhi grabbed him by the neck, causing him minor injuries. Following this, Bali Singh Lodhi beat him with kicks and punches, resulting in several internal injuries on his body.

BJP leader Bali Singh has also released a video regarding this entire incident.

In defense, Bali Singh Lodhi stated in the video that he was also assaulted. He said that the video was captured at a time when he was beating the other man. According to Lodhi, he sustained injury to one of his fingers due to the assault by those people.

He said he has a problem in his eardrum and claims his condition remains serious. He is being referred from Chanderi to the district hospital and from there to Bhopal. He has also filed a counter-complaint at the police station.