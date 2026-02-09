 MP News: BJP Sarpanch Assaults Man In Ashoknagar, Both Parties File FIR—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: BJP Sarpanch Assaults Man In Ashoknagar, Both Parties File FIR—VIDEO

MP News: BJP Sarpanch Assaults Man In Ashoknagar, Both Parties File FIR—VIDEO

An assault case has surfaced in Badera village, Ashoknagar, where BJP leader and Sarpanch Bali Singh Lodhi is accused of beating 34-year-old Brijkishore Yadav, an incident captured in a viral video. The victim filed a police complaint alleging serious injuries. Lodhi, however, released a counter video, claiming he was also assaulted and injured.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
MP News: BJP Sarpanch Assaults Man In Ashoknagar, Both Parties File FIR—VIDEO |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader allegedly assaulted a man in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar. A video of the incident surfaced.

The assault unfolded in Badera village of the Chanderi area. A video of the assault has also gone viral, in which BJP leader and Sarpanch Bali Singh Lodhi is seen beating a 34-year-old man, Brijkishore Yadav.

In the viral video, the accused Bali Singh Lodhi is seen throwing Brijkishore Yadav to the ground, kicking him in the face and chest, and slapping him.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
Over 70 Children Hospitalised After School Meal In Bihar
Over 70 Children Hospitalised After School Meal In Bihar
Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Election Results: Taluka-Wise Full List Of Winners
Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Election Results: Taluka-Wise Full List Of Winners
Who Is Talha Anjum's Fiancée Zoiea Karim? Rapper's Cousin & Biomedical Scientist Hails From London, Here's All You Need To Know
Who Is Talha Anjum's Fiancée Zoiea Karim? Rapper's Cousin & Biomedical Scientist Hails From London, Here's All You Need To Know
Navi Mumbai Forum Alleges Commercial Misuse Of Subsidized Land By Private Schools, Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Intervention
Navi Mumbai Forum Alleges Commercial Misuse Of Subsidized Land By Private Schools, Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Intervention

The incident reportedly took place at a roadside eatery. The accused took the young man behind an eatery to a secluded spot and brutally assaulted him there.

The victim, Brijkishore Yadav, has filed a complaint at the Chanderi police station. In his statement to the police, Brijkishore Yadav (34), son of Khalak Singh Yadav, a resident of Badera village, stated that he was sitting at Badera Chowk when Bali Singh Lodhi came there and started verbally abusing him.

When Brijkishore objected, Bali Singh Lodhi grabbed him by the neck, causing him minor injuries. Following this, Bali Singh Lodhi beat him with kicks and punches, resulting in several internal injuries on his body.

BJP leader Bali Singh has also released a video regarding this entire incident.

Read Also
MP News: Drunk Doctor Caught Writing Prescription, Tears It When Enquired At Guna District Hospital;...
article-image

In defense, Bali Singh Lodhi stated in the video that he was also assaulted. He said that the video was captured at a time when he was beating the other man. According to Lodhi, he sustained injury to one of his fingers due to the assault by those people.

He said he has a problem in his eardrum and claims his condition remains serious. He is being referred from Chanderi to the district hospital and from there to Bhopal. He has also filed a counter-complaint at the police station.

Read Also
MP News: Senior Railway Engineer Stabbed In Broad Daylight At Jabalpur Vegetable Market; CCTV...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: BJP Sarpanch Assaults Man In Ashoknagar, Both Parties File FIR—VIDEO
MP News: BJP Sarpanch Assaults Man In Ashoknagar, Both Parties File FIR—VIDEO
MP News: Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Enjoys Rasgullas, Rasmalai At Chhatarpur Sweet...
MP News: Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Enjoys Rasgullas, Rasmalai At Chhatarpur Sweet...
MP News: Three Girls Dead, 4 Injured After Temple Stone Slab Collapses In Morena
MP News: Three Girls Dead, 4 Injured After Temple Stone Slab Collapses In Morena
MP News: Woman Falls On Rail Track While Boarding Moving Train At Shivpuri Station; Constable,...
MP News: Woman Falls On Rail Track While Boarding Moving Train At Shivpuri Station; Constable,...
MP News: Drunk Doctor Caught Writing Prescription, Tears It When Enquired At Guna District Hospital;...
MP News: Drunk Doctor Caught Writing Prescription, Tears It When Enquired At Guna District Hospital;...