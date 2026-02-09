Bhopal Power Cut February 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Kohefiza, Asharam Chauraha, Gandhinagar Market & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut February 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Bhopal Talkies Chauraha, Ashoka Colony & More Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will be temporarily disrupted in many parts of the city on February 8, 2026, due to maintenance and development work by the electricity department.

The shutdown has been planned to carry out line repairs, conductor stringing, and other technical upgrades to ensure better and safer power supply in the future.

Areas & Timings:

Area: Palasi village Badwai village, Elexer green, Nice spach colony, Rajnagar palasi, ETC, .

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: SSTD work for 33 KV Truba feeder, conductor stringing & Pole shifting work

Area: New Kohefiza, Sanskriti garden, ETC.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: SSTD work for 33 KV Truba feeder, conductor stringing & Pole shifting work

Area: Elexer Garden Colony, Sigma Green Colony. Comfort Height Colony, Badwai Village, Nice space colony, New Kohefiza, Inox colony

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: SSTD work for 33 KV Truba feeder, conductor stringing & Pole shifting work

Area: Shree Kushal Fabricators Govindpura Bhopal, Drishti Offset Printers Govindpura Bhopal, Fitwell Fasteners Bhopal, Seema Enterprises, KCS Engg Bhopal, Jeevan Motors Bhopal, and Lee Vedla Bhopal.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: SSTD conductor & Pole replacement work

Area: Asharam Chauraha, Gandhinagar Market, Arjun Ward, Pratap Ward, Dental College, Parnkuti, Aaramill, Dhakad Chauraha.

Time: 13:00 to 17:00

Reason: NHAI Construction Work

Area: Sagar Banglow, BDA, Gondipura, Banjara Basti, New Jail etc.

Time: 13:00 to 17:00

Reason: NHAI Construction Work

Area: Police wireless, police housing, Paryatan bhawan, Sahayadri Colony, 23rd & 25th Battalions, Vissarjan Ghat and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 to 15:00

Reason: Metro Construction Work

Area: Akruti gardan,Karunadham,Gomti colony,Bhadbhada Bridge.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Metro Construction Work