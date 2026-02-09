 MP News: Child Dies Of Rabies Despite Getting 3 Doses Of Anti-Rabies Vaccine; 2 More Die Due To Dog Bite
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Child Dies Of Rabies Despite Getting 3 Doses Of Anti-Rabies Vaccine; 2 More Die Due To Dog Bite

MP News: Child Dies Of Rabies Despite Getting 3 Doses Of Anti-Rabies Vaccine; 2 More Die Due To Dog Bite

Panic has spread in Gwalior after three rabies deaths in five days, including a six-year-old child. Shockingly, the child died despite receiving three doses of the anti-rabies vaccine, raising concerns over drug quality and treatment. Health authorities have ordered a multi-level investigation as questions mount over stray dog control and healthcare lapses.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Three Deaths from Rabies Cause Panic In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Datia after three people, including a young child, died from rabies in just five days here.

The deceased include 6-year-old Hans Prajapati from Datia district. Despite receiving three doses of the anti-rabies vaccine after a dog bite, the child developed rabies and ultimately died.

This shocking revelation has come to light at the New Jayarogya Hospital, where three patients have died from rabies in the last five days.

Hans's father, Ashok alias Kallu Prajapati, a resident of Datia, told the hospital authorities that on the day his son was bitten by a stray dog, treatment was started immediately on the doctor's advice. Under the advice and supervision of local doctors, he was given the first dose on January 13th. He received doses of the anti-rabies vaccine on January 16th and again on January 21st.

FPJ Shorts
'Rural Maharashtra Shown Trust In BJP & Mahayuti': CM Fadnavis Reacts As Saffron Party Emerges As Largest Party In ZP & Panchayat Samiti Results 2026
'Rural Maharashtra Shown Trust In BJP & Mahayuti': CM Fadnavis Reacts As Saffron Party Emerges As Largest Party In ZP & Panchayat Samiti Results 2026
Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election Scheduled For February 10
Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election Scheduled For February 10
iNaturewatch Foundation's Butterfly Project Gains Global Stage, Selected For World Environmental Congress 2026
iNaturewatch Foundation's Butterfly Project Gains Global Stage, Selected For World Environmental Congress 2026
Indian Airlines See 32 Per Cent Drop In Aircraft Inductions In 2025 Amid Supply Chain And Engine Woes
Indian Airlines See 32 Per Cent Drop In Aircraft Inductions In 2025 Amid Supply Chain And Engine Woes
Read Also
Ujjain News: Rabid Stray Dog Bites 40 In A Day; Over 230 Cases Reported Since December
article-image

Were the injections effective?

The question is, the victim received the injections on the dates prescribed by the doctors, so how did the child die? If the injections were effective, how did he contract rabies? The doctors themselves acknowledged that it is extremely rare for rabies to develop after three doses of the anti-rabies vaccine.

Dr. Manish Chaturvedi, a senior physician and public relations officer at Jayarog Hospital, admitted that three people who were victims of dog bites have died in the past five days, which is a cause for concern.

One of them was from Gwalior, and another patient was from Tikamgarh. However, the most worrying case is the death of the six-year-old child from Datia because he had already received three doses of the anti-rabies vaccine. This is a rare-to-rarest case because rabies does not spread after three doses. A multi-level investigation will be conducted, including an examination of the care provided and the drugs administered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut February 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Kohefiza, Asharam Chauraha,...
Bhopal Power Cut February 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Kohefiza, Asharam Chauraha,...
MP News: Child Dies Of Rabies Despite Getting 3 Doses Of Anti-Rabies Vaccine; 2 More Die Due To Dog...
MP News: Child Dies Of Rabies Despite Getting 3 Doses Of Anti-Rabies Vaccine; 2 More Die Due To Dog...
MP News: Couple Robbed Of Gold, Silver Jewellery At Gunpoint In Bhind District
MP News: Couple Robbed Of Gold, Silver Jewellery At Gunpoint In Bhind District
MP News: BJP Sarpanch Assaults Man In Ashoknagar, Both Parties File FIR—VIDEO
MP News: BJP Sarpanch Assaults Man In Ashoknagar, Both Parties File FIR—VIDEO
MP News: Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Enjoys Rasgullas, Rasmalai At Chhatarpur Sweet...
MP News: Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Enjoys Rasgullas, Rasmalai At Chhatarpur Sweet...