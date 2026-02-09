MP News: Child Dies Of Rabies Despite Getting 3 Doses Of Anti-Rabies Vaccine; 2 More Die Due To Dog Bite

MP News: Three Deaths from Rabies Cause Panic In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Datia after three people, including a young child, died from rabies in just five days here.

The deceased include 6-year-old Hans Prajapati from Datia district. Despite receiving three doses of the anti-rabies vaccine after a dog bite, the child developed rabies and ultimately died.

This shocking revelation has come to light at the New Jayarogya Hospital, where three patients have died from rabies in the last five days.

Hans's father, Ashok alias Kallu Prajapati, a resident of Datia, told the hospital authorities that on the day his son was bitten by a stray dog, treatment was started immediately on the doctor's advice. Under the advice and supervision of local doctors, he was given the first dose on January 13th. He received doses of the anti-rabies vaccine on January 16th and again on January 21st.

Were the injections effective?

The question is, the victim received the injections on the dates prescribed by the doctors, so how did the child die? If the injections were effective, how did he contract rabies? The doctors themselves acknowledged that it is extremely rare for rabies to develop after three doses of the anti-rabies vaccine.

Dr. Manish Chaturvedi, a senior physician and public relations officer at Jayarog Hospital, admitted that three people who were victims of dog bites have died in the past five days, which is a cause for concern.

One of them was from Gwalior, and another patient was from Tikamgarh. However, the most worrying case is the death of the six-year-old child from Datia because he had already received three doses of the anti-rabies vaccine. This is a rare-to-rarest case because rabies does not spread after three doses. A multi-level investigation will be conducted, including an examination of the care provided and the drugs administered.