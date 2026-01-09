 Ujjain News: Rabid Stray Dog Bites 40 In A Day; Over 230 Cases Reported Since December
Ujjain News: Rabid Stray Dog Bites 40 In A Day; Over 230 Cases Reported Since December

Around 40 people were injured after a rabid stray dog attacked pedestrians across several areas of Mahidpur in Ujjain district in a single day. All victims were hospitalised. The municipal team later caught the dog, which died during the rescue. Over 230 dog bite cases have been reported since December, prompting residents to demand urgent action against the stray dog menace.

Updated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Ujjain News: Rabid Stray Dog Bites 40 In A Day; Over 230 Cases Reported Since December

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A rabid stray dog allegedly attacked around 40 people in a day in Mahidpur town of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, as reported on Friday.

The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday. All the injured were rushed to the hospital with the help of family members and local residents, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to information, the dog attacked pedestrians in areas including Tension Square, Kirtaniya Bakhal and nearby localities. 

More people were bitten in Ghoda Pachhad and Moti Bazaar areas. From morning till night, nearly 40 victims reached the hospital for treatment.

Dog dies while rescue operation 

After receiving information, the municipal council team swung into action. The team managed to catch the dog at night. However, the dog died during the operation.

Hospital sources said that in the last 7 days, about 80 people have reported dog bite cases. 

Since December, more than 230 cases have been reported from Mahidpur and nearby rural areas. 

Earlier, a similar incident had occurred in the Juni Court area, where a rabid dog had bitten more than 6 people.

Residents said the growing number of stray dogs has created fear, especially among children, women and the elderly. 

Packs of dogs are frequently seen roaming in many colonies, making daily movement unsafe. 

Locals have demanded immediate and effective action from the municipal authorities to control the stray dog menace.

