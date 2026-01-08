 Bhopal News: Pet Dog At CM House Campus Attacks Caretaker, Guard; Shifted To Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre
A pet St Bernard dog at the Chief Minister’s House campus in Bhopal attacked a caretaker and a security guard on Thursday, injuring both. The caretaker was treated at JP Hospital and is stable. BMC officials restrained the dog and shifted it to the Animal Birth Control centre for observation and medical evaluation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
Bhopal News: Pet Dog At CM House Campus Attacks Caretaker, Guard; Shifted To Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre | representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pet dog kept at the Chief Minister’s House in Bhopal attacked and injured a caretaker and a security guard on Thursday morning.

According to officials of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), a St Bernard breed dog suddenly became aggressive for reasons that are yet to be ascertained. The incident occurred on CM House campus, an otherwise high-security and controlled area. Both the caretaker and a guard sustained bite injuries during the attack.

The situation was brought under control after officials managed to restrain the dog using a belt. The caretaker, who suffered the primary injuries, was immediately rushed to JP Hospital, where doctors provided prompt treatment. Medical authorities confirmed that his condition is stable.

BMC officials further confirmed that following the incident, the pet dog was shifted to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre at Kajlikheda for observation and medical evaluation.

Officials of ABC centre said the dog will be kept under close monitoring to assess its behaviour and health before any decision is taken regarding its return to the CM House premises.

