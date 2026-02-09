 MP News: Drunk Doctor Caught Writing Prescription, Tears It When Enquired At Guna District Hospital; VIDEO Goes Viral
MP News: Drunk Doctor Caught Writing Prescription, Tears It When Enquired At Guna District Hospital; VIDEO Goes Viral

A doctor at Guna district hospital was allegedly found drunk while on emergency duty, as shown in a viral video. The doctor, Dr Ajay Singh Rathore, reportedly behaved irresponsibly with a breathless patient and tore his prescription. Following the incident, authorities sent him home, issued a show-cause notice, suspended him for seven days, and ordered an inquiry.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Doctor Write Prescription In Drunk State, Tears It When Enquired At Guna District Hospital; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor was found writing a prescription in a drunken state at Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district hospital, as reported on Monday.

The matter came to fore through a video doing rounds on social media, raising serious questions about the sensitivity of government health services in the state.

According to information, a doctor on emergency duty was allegedly found heavily drunk while on duty and behaved irresponsibly with a patient who was struggling to breathe.

The incident involves Dr Ajay Singh Rathore, who was posted in the emergency ward. 

Watch the video here:

The video confirms the doctor was under the influence of alcohol. It shows him in an intoxicated condition, with slurred speech and unable to sit properly.

Instead of treating the patient, he allegedly mistook attendants for patients and made irrelevant remarks.

Patients’ speak

Patient Lallu Singh, who was present at the hospital, narrated the entire incident of this inhuman behaviour. He said that he had come to the hospital due to a serious breathing problem. 

The doctor on duty was completely under the influence of alcohol. 

Lallu Singh also alleged that the doctor carelessly wrote something on the prescription and when questioned, got angry and tore it instead of treating the patient. 

Due to this act, the patient had to face a long delay and severe inconvenience.

After the matter escalated, hospital authorities intervened. The RMO and hospital manager reached the spot and sent the doctor home immediately. 

Some hospital staff claimed that the doctor often reported for duty in a similar condition.

Probe on

Taking the matter seriously, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) has issued a show-cause notice to Dr Rathore and removed him from duty for 7 days with immediate effect. 

A probe committee led by Dr R S Bhati has been formed and strict action will be taken based on the investigations.

