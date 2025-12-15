MP News: Ambulance Driver Forces Woman To Clean Ailing Hubby's Vomit, Refuses To Take Them To Hospital Otherwise; VIDEO Goes Viral

MP News: Woman Forced To Clean Ambulance After Patient Husband Pukes On It In Satna; VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral on social media, showing a helpless woman cleaning the ambulance while his ailing husband was crying in pain inside.

The woman was allegedly forced to clean her husband's vomit stains from the ambulance as the driver refused to take the couple to the hospital otherwise. The clip is said to be from Madhya Pradesh's Satna, however the number plate on the ambulance shows Chhattisgarh's code.

According to information, the woman’s husband vomited due to severe pain. The droplets stained the vehicle, which made the driver angry.

The ambulance driver allegedly refused to take the patient to the hospital unless the vomit was cleaned first.

As a result, the helpless woman was forced to wash the ambulance before her husband could be taken for treatment.

The incident has raised serious questions about the behavior and sensitivity of ambulance staff.

ये जो महिला एम्बुलेंस को पानी से धो रही है, इसका पति एम्बुलेंस के अंदर दर्द से तड़प रहा है.



महिला को एम्बुलेंस को पानी से इसलिए धोना पड़ रहा है क्योंकि उसके पति ने उल्टी की है, जिसके छींटे एम्बुलेंस पर आ गए हैं और बद्तमीज एंबुलेंस ड्राइवर अस्पताल जाने से पहले उल्टी साफ़ करा रहा… pic.twitter.com/jbUpI6OuvD — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 15, 2025

The patient was identified as Kamlesh Rawat, a resident of Ramnagar. He had suffered a broken leg in a road accident.

After primary treatment, he was being taken to Satna District Hospital in a 108 ambulance.

During the journey, his condition worsened and he started vomiting, which made the ambulance dirty.

When the ambulance reached the main gate of the district hospital, the driver reportedly refused to proceed further and asked the patient’s wife to wash the ambulance first.

The woman was seen cleaning the ambulance with water while her husband remained inside in pain.

The incident has raised serious questions about the conduct and sensitivity of ambulance staff and has sparked outrage among people.