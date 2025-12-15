 MP News: VIDEO Shows Rats Running Around Patient's Bed In ICU Of Jabalpur Hospital; 'Health Dept Is Worse Than Kumbhkaran,' Congress,' Jitu Patwari Slams Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: VIDEO Shows Rats Running Around Patient's Bed In ICU Of Jabalpur Hospital; 'Health Dept Is Worse Than Kumbhkaran,' Congress,' Jitu Patwari Slams Govt

MP News: VIDEO Shows Rats Running Around Patient's Bed In ICU Of Jabalpur Hospital; 'Health Dept Is Worse Than Kumbhkaran,' Congress,' Jitu Patwari Slams Govt

A similar case was reported in Jabalpur recently at Medical college, where patients were bitten by rats while the treatment was ongoing. Patients and the family members have demanded strict and immediate actions to make sure proper cleanliness and monitoring inside hospital wards.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media, showing atleast 3 to 4 rats running around a patient’s bed in the ICU of Jabalpur’s District Hospital on Monday.

The video, reportedly recorded by a patient’s relative, has gone viral on social media and sparked public anger.

In the footage, several rats can be seen moving freely near a patient who is admitted in the intensive care unit.

Congress state president Jitu Patwari slammed health department for the negligence. Drawing parallels between the govt and Ramayana's character infamous for sleeping Kumbhkaran, he said, "Kumbhakran toh fir bhi 6 mahine sota tha, apka swathya mantralya 2 saal se sou raha hai." (Your health department is worse than Kumbhkaran).

FPJ Shorts
SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Application Window Closes Today For 124 Posts At sailcareers.com; Last Day To Apply
SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Application Window Closes Today For 124 Posts At sailcareers.com; Last Day To Apply
Social Media Sensation Brie Bird Dies Of Neuroblastoma Cancer: More About This Aggressive Condition
Social Media Sensation Brie Bird Dies Of Neuroblastoma Cancer: More About This Aggressive Condition
GOAT India Tour: Olympics Hero Abhinav Bindra Slams Spending On 'Messi Tour'
GOAT India Tour: Olympics Hero Abhinav Bindra Slams Spending On 'Messi Tour'
VIDEO: Female 'Cop' Violates Traffic Rules In Rajasthan, Spotted Dancing With Group Of People On Highway
VIDEO: Female 'Cop' Violates Traffic Rules In Rajasthan, Spotted Dancing With Group Of People On Highway

Watch the video below :

According to information, the incident is from hospital Victoria from Jabalpur.

The sight has shocked many, as the ICU is meant to be the cleanest and safest area of a hospital, where critical patients are kept under strict medical care.

Following the rat bite incident in Indore, where infants died due to rat bite, this incident has once again exposed the negligence of the health department in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
MP News: Ambulance Driver Forces Woman To Clean Ailing Hubby's Vomit, Refuses To Take Them To...
article-image

People on social media are questioning how such conditions can take place in a government hospital.

Many are also concerned, that the rats might spread infections and harm the already weak patients admitted inside the ICU ward, leading to greater risk.

A similar case was reported in Jabalpur recently at Medical college, where patients were bitten by rats while the treatment was ongoing.

Patients and the family members have demanded strict and immediate actions to make sure proper cleanliness and monitoring inside hospital wards.

So far, no clear response or action has been seen from hospital authorities, further adding to public anger and fear.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: VIDEO Shows Rats Running Around Patient's Bed In ICU Of Jabalpur Hospital; 'Health Dept Is...

MP News: VIDEO Shows Rats Running Around Patient's Bed In ICU Of Jabalpur Hospital; 'Health Dept Is...

MP News: Ambulance Driver Forces Woman To Clean Ailing Hubby's Vomit, Refuses To Take Them To...

MP News: Ambulance Driver Forces Woman To Clean Ailing Hubby's Vomit, Refuses To Take Them To...

Bhopal News: Dhurandhar Screening Halted At Theatre After Families Arrive With Toddlers To Watch 'A'...

Bhopal News: Dhurandhar Screening Halted At Theatre After Families Arrive With Toddlers To Watch 'A'...

MP News: Woman Drowns In Narmada While Taking 'Selfie' At Bhedaghat; Had Come To Celebrate...

MP News: Woman Drowns In Narmada While Taking 'Selfie' At Bhedaghat; Had Come To Celebrate...

Madhya Pradesh December 15, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State, Chills To Intensify In...

Madhya Pradesh December 15, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State, Chills To Intensify In...