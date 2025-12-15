MP News: VIDEO Shows Rats Running Around Patient's Bed In ICU Of Jabalpur Hospital; 'Health Dept Is Worse Than Kumbhkaran,' Congress,' Jitu Patwari Slams Govt

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media, showing atleast 3 to 4 rats running around a patient’s bed in the ICU of Jabalpur’s District Hospital on Monday.

The video, reportedly recorded by a patient’s relative, has gone viral on social media and sparked public anger.

In the footage, several rats can be seen moving freely near a patient who is admitted in the intensive care unit.

Congress state president Jitu Patwari slammed health department for the negligence. Drawing parallels between the govt and Ramayana's character infamous for sleeping Kumbhkaran, he said, "Kumbhakran toh fir bhi 6 mahine sota tha, apka swathya mantralya 2 saal se sou raha hai." (Your health department is worse than Kumbhkaran).

Watch the video below :

. @rshuklabjp जी आखिर हमारे मध्य प्रदेश में यह क्या हो रहा है?



इंदौर के MY अस्पताल में चूहों द्वारा दो नवजातों की जान लेने के बाद भी जबलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में चूहे पाए गए और आज जबलपुर के जिला अस्पताल में बेड और टिफिन तक में चूहे दिखाई दिए।



कुंभकर्ण तो फिर भी छह महीने सोता था,… pic.twitter.com/59sB0mCwQJ — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) December 15, 2025

According to information, the incident is from hospital Victoria from Jabalpur.

The sight has shocked many, as the ICU is meant to be the cleanest and safest area of a hospital, where critical patients are kept under strict medical care.

Following the rat bite incident in Indore, where infants died due to rat bite, this incident has once again exposed the negligence of the health department in Madhya Pradesh.

People on social media are questioning how such conditions can take place in a government hospital.

Many are also concerned, that the rats might spread infections and harm the already weak patients admitted inside the ICU ward, leading to greater risk.

A similar case was reported in Jabalpur recently at Medical college, where patients were bitten by rats while the treatment was ongoing.

Patients and the family members have demanded strict and immediate actions to make sure proper cleanliness and monitoring inside hospital wards.

So far, no clear response or action has been seen from hospital authorities, further adding to public anger and fear.