 MP News: Woman Drowns In Narmada While Taking 'Selfie' At Bhedaghat; Had Come To Celebrate Anniversary
Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Attempt to take ‘selfies’ yet again took the life of a woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, as reported on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred when the woman lost her life after slipping into the Narmada River while taking photographs at Bhedaghat. 

The incident took place near the Swargdwari area of Bhedaghat and turned a family celebration into mourning.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Swati Garg, wife of Ashish Garg, a resident of Rameshwar Colony, Vijaynagar. Ashish Garg is working as a Junior Works Manager at the Ordnance Factory, Khamaria.

article-image

The family had come to New Bhedaghat with their 10-year-old daughter to celebrate their wedding anniversary. 

According to police, Swati Garg was standing near the edge of the waterfall and taking photos when she slipped and fell into the river.

Her body was later found floating in the river near Swargdwari. Police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family.

Tilwara police station is investigating the matter.

article-image

Not the first time

This is not the first time a ‘selfie’ has taken somebody’s life. In September, a 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after accidentally touching a high-voltage wire while trying to click a selfie on the roof of a goods train in Satna.

Earlier in the month of July, a 16-year-old boy drowned in the Kanhaiya Kol waterfall in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul while taking a selfie.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

