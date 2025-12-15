 MP News: State Congress Leaders Attend AICC Meet On SIR Issue
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh presented a detailed action plan on the need for voter list verification, its process and effective implementation at the grassroots level during a meeting at the AICC office in New Delhi on Sunday.

The meeting aimed at strengthening democracy and ensuring complete transparency in the electoral process amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

State Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary, state Congress president Jitu Patwari, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Umang Singhar, Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and other leaders attended the meeting.

Addressing party leaders, Singh said that fair and transparent elections are the cornerstone of democracy and that no negligence or irregularity can be tolerated. The party decided that in the coming days, voter list verification will be carried out intensively and responsibly in coordination with all levels of the organisation to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral rolls and any irregularities are prevented in time.

