 MP News: Elephants Used To Corner Tiger For Ministers’ Safari At Panna Tiger Reserve, Probe Likely -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Elephants Used To Corner Tiger For Ministers’ Safari At Panna Tiger Reserve, Probe Likely -- VIDEO

MP News: Elephants Used To Corner Tiger For Ministers’ Safari At Panna Tiger Reserve, Probe Likely -- VIDEO

According to allegations, two elephants were used to surround a tiger so that VIP guests could get a clear view of the animal for nearly 10 minutes. This practice is said to be against established wildlife conservation norms. Reports say the safari included ministers Prahlad Patel, Lakhan Patel, Dilip Ahirwar, Vijay Shah and Inder Singh Parmar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Elephants Used To Corner Tiger For Ministers’ Safari At Panna Tiger Reserve, Probe Likely | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A serious controversy has emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve, where wildlife protection rules were allegedly violated during a VIP safari involving state ministers.

According to allegations, two elephants were used to surround a tiger so that VIP guests could get a clear view of the animal for nearly 10 minutes. This practice is said to be against established wildlife conservation norms.

Reports say the safari included ministers Prahlad Patel, Lakhan Patel, Dilip Ahirwar, Vijay Shah and Inder Singh Parmar. 

It is alleged that the tiger was first located and then surrounded using elephants to ensure sighting for the ministers.

FPJ Shorts
Would You Put Live Snails On Your Face? Here's What A Dermatologist Says About The Viral Snail Therapy
Would You Put Live Snails On Your Face? Here's What A Dermatologist Says About The Viral Snail Therapy
CIDCO Initiates Consultant Appointment Process For Techno-Commercial Feasibility Study Of Third Runway At Navi Mumbai Airport
CIDCO Initiates Consultant Appointment Process For Techno-Commercial Feasibility Study Of Third Runway At Navi Mumbai Airport
VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar Meets Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Exchanges No.10 Jersey For World Cup Ball In GOAT Meet Up
VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar Meets Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Exchanges No.10 Jersey For World Cup Ball In GOAT Meet Up
EAM Jaishankar Condemns Terror Attack On Hanukkah Celebrations At Australia’s Bondi Beach, Expresses Solidarity With Jewish Community
EAM Jaishankar Condemns Terror Attack On Hanukkah Celebrations At Australia’s Bondi Beach, Expresses Solidarity With Jewish Community
Read Also
MP News: Car Seized In Gwalior Highway Cheetah Death Case; Hair Found Under Headlight
article-image

Wildlife experts have termed the incident serious. Advocate Rajesh Dixit, a wildlife expert and member of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), said that the incident amounts to a violation of Supreme Court orders. 

He added that a formal complaint has reached the NTCA and legal action, including filing a case, will be pursued.

Responding to the issue, Panna in-charge minister Inder Singh Parmar also gave his statement, as the matter continues to draw attention at the national level.

The incident has raised questions over the misuse of safari practices. it also calls for the need for strict enforcement of wildlife protection rules in tiger reserves.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Elephants Used To Corner Tiger For Ministers’ Safari At Panna Tiger Reserve, Probe Likely...

MP News: Elephants Used To Corner Tiger For Ministers’ Safari At Panna Tiger Reserve, Probe Likely...

MP News: 1.5-Year-Old Child Falls Into Boiling Pan In Chhatarpur; Suffers 60% Burns

MP News: 1.5-Year-Old Child Falls Into Boiling Pan In Chhatarpur; Suffers 60% Burns

Bhopal News: IHM Creates World Record With 269-Foot-Long, 8-Inch-Wide Sandwich; Limca Team Registers...

Bhopal News: IHM Creates World Record With 269-Foot-Long, 8-Inch-Wide Sandwich; Limca Team Registers...

MP News: Car Seized In Gwalior Highway Cheetah Death Case; Hair Found Under Headlight

MP News: Car Seized In Gwalior Highway Cheetah Death Case; Hair Found Under Headlight

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Underground Metro, 25-Year Traffic Plan In Indore -- VIDEO

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Underground Metro, 25-Year Traffic Plan In Indore -- VIDEO