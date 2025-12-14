MP News: Elephants Used To Corner Tiger For Ministers’ Safari At Panna Tiger Reserve, Probe Likely -- VIDEO

Elephants Used To Corner Tiger For Ministers’ Safari At Panna Tiger Reserve, Probe Likely | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A serious controversy has emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve, where wildlife protection rules were allegedly violated during a VIP safari involving state ministers.

According to allegations, two elephants were used to surround a tiger so that VIP guests could get a clear view of the animal for nearly 10 minutes. This practice is said to be against established wildlife conservation norms.

Reports say the safari included ministers Prahlad Patel, Lakhan Patel, Dilip Ahirwar, Vijay Shah and Inder Singh Parmar.

It is alleged that the tiger was first located and then surrounded using elephants to ensure sighting for the ministers.

#WATCH | Elephants Used To Corner Tiger For Ministers’ Safari At Panna Tiger Reserve; Probe Likely #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Uj3vLVZKBX — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 14, 2025

Wildlife experts have termed the incident serious. Advocate Rajesh Dixit, a wildlife expert and member of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), said that the incident amounts to a violation of Supreme Court orders.

He added that a formal complaint has reached the NTCA and legal action, including filing a case, will be pursued.

Responding to the issue, Panna in-charge minister Inder Singh Parmar also gave his statement, as the matter continues to draw attention at the national level.

The incident has raised questions over the misuse of safari practices. it also calls for the need for strict enforcement of wildlife protection rules in tiger reserves.

(Inputs from FP News Service)