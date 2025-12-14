MP News: Car Seized In Gwalior Highway Cheetah Death Case; Hair Found Under Headlight | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Forest Department has seized the car involved in the death of a cheetah that was hit by a speeding vehicle on the Agra - Mumbai National Highway in Gwalior seven days ago.

After a week-long investigation, officials traced the vehicle responsible for the accident. The car, bearing registration number MP07 CJ 3937, is registered in Gwalior in the name of SAF head constable Swarn Singh Jadaun.

Cheetah’s hair found on car

The Forest Department informed on Saturday that the car was identified and seized using forensic evidence. Officials found hair from the cheetah’s mouth stuck under the car’s headlight on the front bumper.

The hair was still attached even five days after the incident. After seizing the vehicle, the Forest Department recovered the hair and registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Speaking to officials, head constable Swarn Singh Jadaun said that his car had met with an accident about 2 years ago after hitting a divider. He claimed that he returned the vehicle to the company and received around ₹4.75 lakh in return.

He also stated that he had transferred the car to another person at that time, but the vehicle is still registered in his name in RTO records.

He added that he purchased the car from Prem Motors at Mela Car Bazaar and does not know who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Investigation on

Forest Department and police officials are continuing the investigation. Further action will be taken after the driver’s identity and vehicle ownership are clearly established.

Gwalior DFO Ankit Pandey said that both the vehicle involved in the accident and its driver have been rounded up.

The car is undergoing forensic examination and legal action will be taken after the investigation report is received. The driver was earlier detained and will be questioned again.

After the cheetah’s death, officials from the Kuno National Park Forest Department examined the accident site and created a chain of CCTV footage from the highway.

A white Brezza car with registration number MP07 CJ 3937 was spotted on a CCTV camera around 15 minutes after the incident.

Further forensic examination revealed a dent on the left side of the bumper below the headlight, along with cheetah hair stuck to it.

The vehicle was immediately seized and brought to the Forest Department office. Investigation and questioning of the car owner are ongoing.

(Inputs from FP News Service)