 MP News: Cheetah Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle On Agra - Mumbai National Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Cheetah Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle On Agra - Mumbai National Highway

MP News: Cheetah Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle On Agra - Mumbai National Highway

The incident happened between 5 and 6 am on Shivpuri Link Road, near Ghatigaon’s Simariya turn. Forest officials are still searching for the second cheetah. The cheetah’s body has been sent to Kuno, where a panel of experts will conduct the post-mortem.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Cheetah Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle On Agra - Mumbai National Highway |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cheetah that had escaped from Kuno National Park died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Agra - Mumbai National Highway early on Sunday morning.

The incident happened between 5 and 6 am on Shivpuri Link Road, near Ghatigaon’s Simariya turn. Forest officials are still searching for the second cheetah.

The cheetah’s body has been sent to Kuno, where a panel of experts will conduct the post-mortem.

Forest officials had been tracking both cheetahs through their satellite collar IDs. The moment the accident occurred, the monitoring team received an alert

FPJ Shorts
Foreign Investors Rush For The Exit, Rupee Weakness & Global Worries Trigger Heavy Selling In Indian Stocks
Foreign Investors Rush For The Exit, Rupee Weakness & Global Worries Trigger Heavy Selling In Indian Stocks
'Faced Criticism From My Own Community For Advocating Creamy Layer Principle': Ex-CJI Gavai
'Faced Criticism From My Own Community For Advocating Creamy Layer Principle': Ex-CJI Gavai
South African Singer Tyla Lands In Mumbai Ahead Of Her FIRST India Concert – Watch
South African Singer Tyla Lands In Mumbai Ahead Of Her FIRST India Concert – Watch
Wakefit Raises ₹186 Crore Ahead Of ₹1,289-Crore IPO As Steadview, WhiteOak And Capital 2B Buy 95.57 Lakh Shares
Wakefit Raises ₹186 Crore Ahead Of ₹1,289-Crore IPO As Steadview, WhiteOak And Capital 2B Buy 95.57 Lakh Shares

As soon as the information was received, Ghatigaon police and Forest Department officials reached the spot and secured the area. Officers from Kuno also arrived. . 

A crowd gathered at the location, but the Forest Department did not allow anyone, including the police, to go near the animal. All procedures were handled directly by forest officials.

Read Also
MP Wildlife: Learning From Death Of 3 Cheetah Cubs Helps Saving Lives Of 11 Others
article-image

Two Cheetahs had escaped

According to officials, two young cheetahs had escaped from Kuno earlier and their location was being tracked near Simariya. Forest teams had been following them continuously. 

They had moved from Kuno forest into the Ghatigaon forest area. 

Around 5 am on Sunday, they attempted to cross the highway when an unknown high-speed vehicle hit one of them. 

The impact was so strong that the cheetah fell by the roadside and died on the spot. Locals informed the police and Forest Department after spotting the dead animal.

Read Also
Injured During Hunt, Female Cheetah Nabha Dies At Kuno National Park; Only 9 Adult Cheetahs Left
article-image

Attacked cow a day ago 

On Saturday evening, the cheetahs attacked a cow in the Simariya area and killed it. Since then, Forest Department teams had been camping in the region.

Cheetahs are considered a national heritage species in India. They were brought from African countries as part of a major project to reintroduce cheetahs in India, where they had become extinct. 

Because of this, they are kept under special monitoring, and forest teams follow them even if they move out of Kuno’s boundaries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Freight Train Hits 6 At Jabalpur's Madan Mahal Railway Station; Woman Dead, Child Critical

MP News: Freight Train Hits 6 At Jabalpur's Madan Mahal Railway Station; Woman Dead, Child Critical

MP News: Cheetah Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle On Agra - Mumbai National Highway

MP News: Cheetah Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle On Agra - Mumbai National Highway

Madhya Pradesh December 7, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert For Next 2 Days; Mercury Drops...

Madhya Pradesh December 7, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert For Next 2 Days; Mercury Drops...

Indore News: Two Arrested For Duping Property Dealer Of ₹55 Lakh

Indore News: Two Arrested For Duping Property Dealer Of ₹55 Lakh

Bhopal News: 3 Cops Face Action During Late Night Surprise Inspection; Two Suspended For Being...

Bhopal News: 3 Cops Face Action During Late Night Surprise Inspection; Two Suspended For Being...