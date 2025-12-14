Bhopal News: 158 Children Identified For Heart Surgery | AI Generated (Representational Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundred and fifty eight children have been identified for heart surgery in Bhopal division. Around 380 children from 8 districts of Bhopal division received free echocardiogram tests conducted by cardiologists on Sunday. A special screening camp for heart disease in children was organized on the day at JP Hospital under the National Child Health Programme.

The children brought to the camp for examination had been previously screened by the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakaram(RBSK) team. They were identified for echocardiogram tests due to the possibility of heart disease. Children found to have heart-related issues will receive free treatment under the National Child Health Program.

The National Child Health Programme, operational since 2013, focuses on the identification, management, and treatment of "4 D's - diseases, deficiencies, developmental delays, and birth defects" in children from birth to 18 years of age.

Under the RBSK program, the government provides free surgical treatment for congenital heart disease, cochlear implants, retinopathy of prematurity, clubfoot, cleft lip, and cleft palate.

Dr Saloni Sidana, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, said that the National Child Health Program plays a crucial role in the early identification of diseases, disabilities, deficiencies, developmental delays, and congenital problems in children.