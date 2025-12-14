Bhopal News: ATM Theft Bid; Police Teams Formed, Suspects Questioned | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Intensifying investigation into the ATM loot attempt at Barkheda Pathani in Govindpura area, police officials have formed two special teams to trace the three masked miscreants. The trio had tried to uproot ATM on late Saturday night.

According to reports, the miscreants convering their faces with a cloth arrived in a car and entered ATM booth. They damaged ATM machine with a hammar and iron rods but failed to break the cash box. Footages revealed that the trio even tried to lift and take away the ATM machine but failed. Footages further revealed that the miscreants panicked on hearing the siren of an approaching Dial-112 vehicle and fled. Govindpura police have registered a case of theft attempt, damaging property and other sections.

Police officials said that the three masked suspects are visible in CCTV footage installed inside and around the ATM. Footage from nearby shops also being examined. Investigators suspect that the accused had conducted recce of the area before executing the crime.

Police said that Rs 3 lakh were loaded in the ATM at about 8 pm on Friday. CCTV footage from the same night shows three to four suspicious youths standing outside the ATM. Police teams are questioning suspects and trying to establish their involvement in the attempted robbery.