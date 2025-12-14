Bhopal News: Metro Train’s Gate To Open, Close For 40 Seconds Only |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The gates of the metro train will open and close for just 40 seconds when it starts chugging here from December 20. During this period, the passengers will have to reach the gate and board and de-board.

The travel time of the metro train between two stations will be three minutes. Sources in the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said that one train, consisting of three coaches, would have a total capacity of 750 people.

In the next phase of the project, two underground metro stations, one in Bhopal railway station area and the other at Nadra bus stand, will be constructed with a stretch of 3.5 km.

Ticket price being fixed

Sources in the Metro Rail Corporation said that work to fix ticket price was under way and the people would come to know the ticket price on the inauguration day of the metro train. However, they assured that the ticket price would be nominal.

The main inauguration programme of the metro train will be held at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre at 4 PM on December 20. The programme will be of around 45 minutes’ duration. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Khattar and CM Mohan Yadav will be present on the occasion. At 5 PM, both of them will reach Subhash Nagar station and board the metro train, travelling till the AIIMS.