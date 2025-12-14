 Bhopal News: Metro Train’s Gate To Open, Close For 40 Seconds Only
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Metro Train’s Gate To Open, Close For 40 Seconds Only

Bhopal News: Metro Train’s Gate To Open, Close For 40 Seconds Only

The gates of the metro train will open and close for just 40 seconds when it starts chugging here from Dec 20. During this period, the passengers will have to reach the gate and board and de-board. The travel time of metro train between two stations will be 3 minutes. Sources in the MP Metro Rail Corporation said that one train, consisting of three coaches, would have total capacity of 750 people.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Metro Train’s Gate To Open, Close For 40 Seconds Only |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The gates of the metro train will open and close for just 40 seconds when it starts chugging here from December 20. During this period, the passengers will have to reach the gate and board and de-board.

The travel time of the metro train between two stations will be three minutes. Sources in the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said that one train, consisting of three coaches, would have a total capacity of 750 people.

In the next phase of the project, two underground metro stations, one in Bhopal railway station area and the other at Nadra bus stand, will be constructed with a stretch of 3.5 km.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Underground Metro, 25-Year Traffic Plan In Indore -- VIDEO
article-image

Ticket price being fixed

FPJ Shorts
'This Is Not PSL, Zimbu': BBL, Netizens Troll Babar Azam Over Flop Debut For Sydney Sixers During Big Bash League 2025-26 Opener | VIDEO
'This Is Not PSL, Zimbu': BBL, Netizens Troll Babar Azam Over Flop Debut For Sydney Sixers During Big Bash League 2025-26 Opener | VIDEO
Rajasthan Unveils Tourism Policy 2025, Focuses On Astro, Adventure & Wellness Tourism
Rajasthan Unveils Tourism Policy 2025, Focuses On Astro, Adventure & Wellness Tourism
West Bengal Govt Inquiry Panel Inspects Salt Lake Stadium After Mob Chaos At Lionel Messi Event In Kolkata
West Bengal Govt Inquiry Panel Inspects Salt Lake Stadium After Mob Chaos At Lionel Messi Event In Kolkata
'Will Be Watching It Again': Adivi Sesh Praises Akshaye Khanna & Rakesh Bedi In Dhurandhar, Says 26/11 Depiction In Film Boiled His Blood
'Will Be Watching It Again': Adivi Sesh Praises Akshaye Khanna & Rakesh Bedi In Dhurandhar, Says 26/11 Depiction In Film Boiled His Blood

Sources in the Metro Rail Corporation said that work to fix ticket price was under way and the people would come to know the ticket price on the inauguration day of the metro train. However, they assured that the ticket price would be nominal.

The main inauguration programme of the metro train will be held at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre at 4 PM on December 20. The programme will be of around 45 minutes’ duration. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Khattar and CM Mohan Yadav will be present on the occasion. At 5 PM, both of them will reach Subhash Nagar station and board the metro train, travelling till the AIIMS.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Metro Train’s Gate To Open, Close For 40 Seconds Only

Bhopal News: Metro Train’s Gate To Open, Close For 40 Seconds Only

Bhopal Power Cut December 15: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Oriental College, PM Awas Colony,...

Bhopal Power Cut December 15: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Oriental College, PM Awas Colony,...

MP News: 45-Year-Old Farmer Dies After Being Given Wrong Injection In Bhind; Police Launch Manhunt...

MP News: 45-Year-Old Farmer Dies After Being Given Wrong Injection In Bhind; Police Launch Manhunt...

MP News: Elephants Used To Corner Tiger For Ministers’ Safari At Panna Tiger Reserve, Probe Likely...

MP News: Elephants Used To Corner Tiger For Ministers’ Safari At Panna Tiger Reserve, Probe Likely...

MP News: 1.5-Year-Old Child Falls Into Boiling Pan In Chhatarpur; Suffers 60% Burns

MP News: 1.5-Year-Old Child Falls Into Boiling Pan In Chhatarpur; Suffers 60% Burns