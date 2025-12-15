Madhya Pradesh December 15, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State, Chills To Intensify In 2 Days | Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is facing severe cold conditions and dense fog has also started affecting many areas.

In Morena district, cold winds brought thick fog, with visibility dropping to around 50 metres. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9°C, while the maximum temperature remained around 13°C.

Weather expected on Monday

On Monday morning, several districts witnessed the first dense fog of the season, reducing visibility and causing problems for vehicle drivers.

Raisen also experienced its first dense fog of the season, with visibility limited to 50 metres.

Bhopal saw the arrival of fog amid intense cold conditions. Tikamgarh also recorded the season’s first fog.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, a dense fog alert has been issued for 14 districts on Monday across Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar, Jabalpur and Rewa divisions.

The warning districts include Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli.

According to the Meteorological Department, a new western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of December 17. Its impact will be seen in Madhya Pradesh over the next two to three days, leading to a further increase in cold conditions.

Earlier on Sunday, fog covered northern parts of the state as well. Pachmarhi, the only hill station of Madhya Pradesh, remained the coldest place, with a minimum temperature of 5.2°C.

The weather department has said that a new western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of December 17. Its impact will be seen in Madhya Pradesh over the next two to three days, leading to a further drop in temperatures.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

During Saturday and Sunday nights, minimum temperatures in most cities remained below 10°C. Among the five major cities, Indore was the coldest at 6.4°C. Bhopal recorded 7°C, Jabalpur 9.4°C, and Gwalior and Ujjain 9.8°C.

Pachmarhi remained the coldest in the state at 5.2°C. Rajgarh–Kalyanpur recorded 5.6°C, Shajapur 6.1°C, Mandsaur 6.7°C, Rewa and Umaria 7.2°C, Malajkhand 7.4°C, Khajuraho 8.2°C, Nowgong 8.3°C, Raisen and Datia 8.4°C, Mandla 8.5°C, Betul 8.7°C, Narsinghpur, Tikamgarh and Damoh 9°C, Khandwa 9.4°C, and Satna 9.6°C.

Weather experts say the increasing cold is also due to an active jet stream, a fast-moving air current flowing about 12 km above the ground. This time, its speed has reached up to 222 km per hour and is active over northern India.