 Bhopal News: Dhurandhar Screening Halted At Theatre After Families Arrive With Toddlers To Watch 'A' Grade Movie; Chaos Caught In Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Dhurandhar Screening Halted At Theatre After Families Arrive With Toddlers To Watch 'A' Grade Movie; Chaos Caught In Video

Bhopal News: Dhurandhar Screening Halted At Theatre After Families Arrive With Toddlers To Watch 'A' Grade Movie; Chaos Caught In Video

Before receiving approval for theatrical release in India, the producers made several changes as directed by the CBFC, including toning down or replacing certain violent visuals, muting one cuss word, changing the name of a minister’s character and adding Hindi voiceover disclaimers along with anti-smoking and anti-drug warnings.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Family Arrives Theaters With 3-Year-Old Children To Watch 'Dhurandhar' In Bhopal; Screening Paused Temporarily -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A chaos erupted during screening of multi-starrer Dhurandhar at a multiplex in Bhopal on Sunday. Here, a family reached to watch 'Adult' grade movie with toddlers and teens below 18 years of age.

As a result, the screening had to be stopped temporarily.

The incident was recorded on video, which is said to be from Ashima Mall in Bhopal. The video has since surfaced on social media and is going viral.

The video is attracting huge condemnation from the netizens for the parents.

FPJ Shorts
'I Could've Died...': When Nick Reiner Opened Up About His Long Battle With Drug Addiction, Entering Rehab For First Time At 15
'I Could've Died...': When Nick Reiner Opened Up About His Long Battle With Drug Addiction, Entering Rehab For First Time At 15
Karnataka: 27-Year-Old Mangaluru Man Arrested Upon Return For Posting Derogatory Content On Hinduism While Abroad
Karnataka: 27-Year-Old Mangaluru Man Arrested Upon Return For Posting Derogatory Content On Hinduism While Abroad
'A True Visionary Titan': Tributes Pour In After Death Of Rob Reiner & Wife Michele
'A True Visionary Titan': Tributes Pour In After Death Of Rob Reiner & Wife Michele
Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Event In Mumbai
Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Event In Mumbai
Read Also
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Creates History, Earns A Phenomenal...
article-image

Why?

Film Dhurandhar has been given ‘A’ rating by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), which means the film is meant for adults only (18+). 

The certification was granted due to the film’s violent action sequences, use of cuss words and mature themes, making it unsuitable for children. 

Before receiving approval for theatrical release in India, the producers made several changes as directed by the CBFC, including toning down or replacing certain violent visuals, muting one cuss word, changing the name of a minister’s character and adding Hindi voiceover disclaimers along with anti-smoking and anti-drug warnings.

Additional music and scenes were also added to the end credits. The certificate applies only to the film and highlights its mature content, allowing its release despite some controversy.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh December 15, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State, Chills To Intensify In...
article-image

Netizen reactions

The incident drew a huge amount of attention from the netizens. Few of them also raised genuine concerns saying ‘Jisne entry allow kra uski bhi galti hai…(Then one who allowed entry is also at fault.)’

Others reacted, "Ab teen-chaar saal ke bachche kiske paas chhodkar aayenge phir....(“Now who will they leave their 3-4-year-old children with?)"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Dhurandhar Screening Halted At Theatre After Families Arrive With Toddlers To Watch 'A'...

Bhopal News: Dhurandhar Screening Halted At Theatre After Families Arrive With Toddlers To Watch 'A'...

MP News: Woman Drowns In Narmada While Taking 'Selfie' At Bhedaghat; Had Come To Celebrate...

MP News: Woman Drowns In Narmada While Taking 'Selfie' At Bhedaghat; Had Come To Celebrate...

Madhya Pradesh December 15, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State, Chills To Intensify In...

Madhya Pradesh December 15, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State, Chills To Intensify In...

MP News: State Congress Leaders Attend AICC Meet On SIR Issue

MP News: State Congress Leaders Attend AICC Meet On SIR Issue

MP News: Department Of Higher Education mulls Umbrella Act For Govt Varsities

MP News: Department Of Higher Education mulls Umbrella Act For Govt Varsities