Bhopal News: Dhurandhar Screening Halted At Theatre After Families Arrive With Toddlers To Watch 'A' Grade Movie; Chaos Caught In Video

Family Arrives Theaters With 3-Year-Old Children To Watch 'Dhurandhar' In Bhopal; Screening Paused Temporarily -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A chaos erupted during screening of multi-starrer Dhurandhar at a multiplex in Bhopal on Sunday. Here, a family reached to watch 'Adult' grade movie with toddlers and teens below 18 years of age.

As a result, the screening had to be stopped temporarily.

The incident was recorded on video, which is said to be from Ashima Mall in Bhopal. The video has since surfaced on social media and is going viral.

The video is attracting huge condemnation from the netizens for the parents.

Why?

Film Dhurandhar has been given ‘A’ rating by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), which means the film is meant for adults only (18+).

The certification was granted due to the film’s violent action sequences, use of cuss words and mature themes, making it unsuitable for children.

Before receiving approval for theatrical release in India, the producers made several changes as directed by the CBFC, including toning down or replacing certain violent visuals, muting one cuss word, changing the name of a minister’s character and adding Hindi voiceover disclaimers along with anti-smoking and anti-drug warnings.

Additional music and scenes were also added to the end credits. The certificate applies only to the film and highlights its mature content, allowing its release despite some controversy.

Netizen reactions

The incident drew a huge amount of attention from the netizens. Few of them also raised genuine concerns saying ‘Jisne entry allow kra uski bhi galti hai…(Then one who allowed entry is also at fault.)’

Others reacted, "Ab teen-chaar saal ke bachche kiske paas chhodkar aayenge phir....(“Now who will they leave their 3-4-year-old children with?)"