Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Creates History, Earns A Phenomenal ₹351 Crore

Actor Ranveer Singh's latest film Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. Even 10 days after its theatrical release, the film continues to create waves and has crossed Rs 350 crore, marking the highest-ever collection for an Indian film. Dhurandhar opened to a massive Rs 103 crore in its first weekend.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10

On Sunday, December 14, Dhurandhar earned Rs 59 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded its highest single-day collection with an almost 12% jump, taking its total box office collection to Rs 351.75 crore.

With midnight shows being added due to popular demand, the film is also heading towards a strong second Monday and is likely to cross the Rs 400 crore mark by Tuesday.

With this, Dhurandhar has already established itself as Ranveer Singh's highest-earning movie ever, surpassing the box office collection of his and Deepika Padukone's 2018 film Padmaavat, which had earned Rs. 302.15 crore during its run.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.

The film has been widely praised by netizens and celebrities alike. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.