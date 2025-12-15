 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Creates History, Earns A Phenomenal ₹351 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Creates History, Earns A Phenomenal ₹351 Crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Creates History, Earns A Phenomenal ₹351 Crore

Actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable box office run even after 10 days. The film has crossed Rs 350 crore, the highest ever for an Indian film, after opening with Rs 103 crore in its first weekend. On Day 10, it earned Rs 59 crore, taking the total to Rs 351.75 crore. It is likely to cross Rs 400 crore soon.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:45 AM IST
article-image

Actor Ranveer Singh's latest film Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. Even 10 days after its theatrical release, the film continues to create waves and has crossed Rs 350 crore, marking the highest-ever collection for an Indian film. Dhurandhar opened to a massive Rs 103 crore in its first weekend.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10

On Sunday, December 14, Dhurandhar earned Rs 59 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded its highest single-day collection with an almost 12% jump, taking its total box office collection to Rs 351.75 crore.

With midnight shows being added due to popular demand, the film is also heading towards a strong second Monday and is likely to cross the Rs 400 crore mark by Tuesday.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 15, 2025: City Sees Sunny & Chill Start To The Week; AQI Slips To Poor Category At 188, Wadala Worst Hit
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 15, 2025: City Sees Sunny & Chill Start To The Week; AQI Slips To Poor Category At 188, Wadala Worst Hit
NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack Case Today
NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack Case Today
Sensex Tumbles 384.39 Points To 84,883.27 In Early Trade, Nifty Down 122.9 To 25,924.05
Sensex Tumbles 384.39 Points To 84,883.27 In Early Trade, Nifty Down 122.9 To 25,924.05
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Creates History, Earns A Phenomenal ₹351 Crore
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Creates History, Earns A Phenomenal ₹351 Crore
Read Also
'Lyari Is Not Violence': Pakistan's Sindh Government Announces Mera Layari To Counter 'Negative...
article-image

With this, Dhurandhar has already established itself as Ranveer Singh's highest-earning movie ever, surpassing the box office collection of his and Deepika Padukone's 2018 film Padmaavat, which had earned Rs. 302.15 crore during its run.

Read Also
'I Was Laughing': Dhurandhar Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra On People Talking About Ranveer...
article-image

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.

The film has been widely praised by netizens and celebrities alike. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Creates History, Earns A Phenomenal...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Creates History, Earns A Phenomenal...

'I Feel Claustrophobic': Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet While Riding His ₹17 Lakh...

'I Feel Claustrophobic': Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet While Riding His ₹17 Lakh...

'I Am Bleeding': Anuj Sachdeva Attacked In Goregaon, SHOCKING Video Shows Resident Hitting Him With...

'I Am Bleeding': Anuj Sachdeva Attacked In Goregaon, SHOCKING Video Shows Resident Hitting Him With...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 14: Mihir & Noina's Cheating Reopens...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 14: Mihir & Noina's Cheating Reopens...

Messi Event Turns Awkward: Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Booed During Felicitation By CM Devendra...

Messi Event Turns Awkward: Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Booed During Felicitation By CM Devendra...