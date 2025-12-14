 'Lyari Is Not Violence': Pakistan's Sindh Government Announces Mera Layari To Counter Negative Propaganda In Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, is creating waves at the box office and is set to enter the Rs 300 crore club. Amid this, Pakistan's Sindh government announced Mera Layari to counter alleged negative propaganda. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon tweeted, "Lyari is not violence, it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, is creating waves at the box office and is set to enter the Rs 300 crore club. The film has been widely praised by netizens and celebrities alike. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India’s fight against terror in Pakistan.

Mera Layari Film Announced To Counter Negative Propaganda In Dhurandhar

Amid the acclaim, Pakistan's Sindh government on Saturday, December 13, announced Mera Layari, a film intended to showcase Lyari's culture. The announcement came in response to what was allegedly portrayed as negative propaganda in Dhurandhar.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon shared Mera Layari's posters on X and wrote, "Indian movie Dhurandhar is yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan, especially targeting Lyari. Lyari is not violence—it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience. Next month Mera Lyari will release, showing the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride. #MeraLyari."

