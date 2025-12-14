'Kar Lo Thodi Zyada Shooting': Ranveer Singh's OLD Video On Working 10-12 Hours Goes Viral Amid Wife Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Row

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Dhurandhar, which hit cinemas on December 5. Within just 10 days of its release, the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office, making it Ranveer's second film to achieve this milestone and his second-highest grosser in his 20-year career after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

Ranveer Singh On Shooting For 10-12 Hours

Amid the success of Dhurandhar, an old video of Ranveer has resurfaced and gone viral, in which he talks about working for 10–12 hours. The clip has gained traction amid the ongoing row over his wife, actor Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour work shift.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama from 2022, Singh said, "A lot of times people complain…other artists and their management complain ki 'Yaar tu sabko bigaad raha hai.' Sab log bolte hain '8 ghanta ki shift mein tu 10-12 ghanta kabhi shooting karta hai. Fir hum log ko bhi karna padta hai.'"

Check out the video:

Further, the 40-year-old actor added, "But ab 8 ghanta mein wo cheez jo hum chahte hain, wo nahi bani toh theek hai na. Aap karlo thodi si zyada shooting. I’m not that kind of partner who sees it as a transaction. That's the key..."

What Deepika Padukone Said About 8-Hour Shift

Deepika, who is a new mother, reportedly had requested eight-hour work shifts. When the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit could not meet this requirement, she decided to step away from the film and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Reacting to the controversy, without naming any projects, Deepika told CNBC TV18 that many male actors have been working only eight hours a day for years.



Questioning the double standards of the film industry, she said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years and it's never made headlines."

She continued, "I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 at Villa del Balbianello, Lake Como, Italy.