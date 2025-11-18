'Not Once Did Anyone Complain': Aditya Dhar Says Dhurandhar Cast Worked For 16-18 Hours For 1.5 Years Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Row

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

On Tuesday, November 18, the much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, was unveiled. The film explores terrorism and India’s unwavering efforts to 'infiltrate the very core of terrorism in Pakistan,' and is inspired by incredible true events.

Aditya Dhar Says Dhurandhar Cast Worked For 16-18 Hours For 1.5 Years

At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, director Aditya Dhar revealed that the cast and crew, including assistants and spot boys, worked for 16 to 18 hours on the film without a single complaint. Dhar's remark comes amid the ongoing row surrounding Ranveer's wife, actor Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand.

Aditya said, "My actors were in it 24x7, be it Arjun, Maddy, Sara or Ranveer, everyone. Even the assistants and spot boys were like, 'Iss film ke liye jaan deni hai.' We worked 16-18 hours continuously for 1.5 years. Yet not once did anyone complain, 'Sir, aap humse zyada kaam karwa rahe ho.' Everybody gave their 100 per cent. That’s how this film happened."

"In our film, there is a dialogue: 'Ghayal hai, isliye ghatak hai.' Yeh sab ghayal the, unhone jo perform kiya hai, itne ghtatak tareeke se perform kiya hai, it is extraordinary. It does not happen very often," Dhar added.

What Deepika Padukone Said About 8-Hour Shift

Deepika, who is a new mother, reportedly had requested eight-hour work shifts. When the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit could not meet this requirement, she decided to step away from the film and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Reacting to the controversy, without naming any projects, Deepika told CNBC TV18 that many male actors have been working only eight hours a day for years.



Questioning the double standards of the film industry, she said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years and it's never made headlines."

She continued, "I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."