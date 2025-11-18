 Who Is Sara Arjun? Know About Actress Selected For Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar After 1300 Auditions
In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh will be seen romancing Sara Arjun, glimpses of which can be seen in the film's trailer. While not much has been revealed about Sara's role yet, it is evident from the trailer that the 20-year-old will play Ranveer's love interest. She is also expected to play a key role in the narrative of the film, which is touted to be an espionage thriller

Updated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image

The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was unveiled by the makers at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday (November 18). The cast opened up about their roles in the film and what went behind making one of the biggest films of 2025. Director Aditya Dhar also spoke fondly of actress Sara Arjun, who is seen opposite Ranveer in the film.

During the event, Aditya revealed that Sara was selected after 1,300 auditions for her role in Dhurandhar.

"Mukesh (casting director) had done almost 1,300 auditions and Sara was the one who got selected. She was brilliant in those auditions. Sara is going to be a rockstar," Aditya said.

Who is Sara Arjun?

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer will be seen romancing Sara, glimpses of which can be seen in the film's trailer.

While not much has been revealed about Sara's role yet, it is evident from the trailer that the 20-year-old will play Ranveer's love interest. She is also expected to play a key role in the narrative of the film, which is touted to be an espionage thriller.

Born in 2005, Sara is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun, and she has been a part of several Hindi and Tamil films as a child artist. Sara shot for her first commercial when she was 1.5 years old and was spotted at a mall with her parents. She then went on to feature in nearly 100 advertisements.

In 2011, Sara starred in the Tamil film, Deiva Thirumagal, for which she won the Best Child Artist Award. She then went on to star in films like Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho, Jazbaa, Saivam, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Saand Ki Anankh, Ajeeb Daastaans, and others.

She is best known for playing the younger version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's role, Nandini, in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

Dhurandhar is all set to hit the silver screens on December 5, 2025. Besides Ranveer and Sara, Dhurandhar also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

