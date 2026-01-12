 Stebin Ben Dances To 'Sajan Gi Ghar Aaye' During Barat, Wows In Ivory Sherwani For Hindu Wedding With Nupur Sanon - Watch Viral Video
Singer Stebin Ben set the mood at his Hindu wedding with Nupur Sanon by dancing energetically during his baraat to Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye. Dressed in an ivory sherwani with a sehra, the singer led the procession in Udaipur on January 11. Viral videos from the celebration have delighted fans online.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Stebin Ben dances at his barat | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@romanreignskingdom56)

Singer Stebin Ben brought his infectious energy and signature swag to his Hindu wedding with Nupur Sanon as he danced his heart out during the baraat in Udaipur. Videos from the joyous procession have gone viral, showing the groom grooving to the iconic Bollywood track Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye, Dulhan Kyun Sharmaaye, surrounded by cheering friends and family.

As per reports, Stebin officially married Nupur in a dreamy Christian wedding on Saturday, January 10, followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony that took place on the night of January 11.

Check out the viral barat video:

Stebin Ben's wedding look

For the Hindu wedding, Stebin opted for classic ivory-toned traditional groom attire. He wore a cream kurta paired with an intricately embroidered sherwani coat, white pyjamas, and a matching turban topped with a traditional sehra. Adding his personal touch, the singer styled the outfit with his signature black sunglasses, a silver bracelet, and a sleek silver watch, balancing tradition with effortless charm.

article-image

While official pictures from their Hindu wedding rituals are still awaited, the couple made their wedding news Instagram official, sharing a series of dreamy pictures from their Christian wedding with the caption, "I did. I DO. I will… Always & Forever."

article-image

They got engaged on January 3, marking the beginning of their wedding celebrations. Their Udaipur wedding festivities were spread across three days, January 9, 10, and 11, featuring multiple pre-wedding events, with the Christian ceremony being the first highlight.

article-image

They got engaged on January 3, marking the beginning of their wedding celebrations. Their Udaipur wedding festivities were spread across three days, January 9, 10, and 11, featuring multiple pre-wedding events, including haldi, sangeet and cocktail night.

