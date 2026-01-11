Kriti Sanon Turns Stunning Bridesmaid For Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding In Green Gown – Watch Inside Videos

Kriti Sanon at sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Udaipur Christian wedding | Image Courtesy: Instagram (Nitin Audicury)

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are officially married, and while their dreamy Udaipur Christian wedding continues to make headlines, it's actress Kriti Sanon who is also grabbing eyeballs with her picture-perfect bridesmaid moments. Standing by her sister on the big day, Kriti wowed in a breathtaking gown that has fans swooning over her.

Check it out below:

Kriti’s bridesmaid gown

For the white wedding on January 10, Kriti slipped into a gorgeous teal satin gown that felt modern, understated and perfect for a Christian ceremony. The ensemble featured a one-shoulder silhouette with soft pleats and a flowy skirt.

Ditching heavy jewellery, the actress kept accessories minimal with just a pair of dangling diamond earrings. Her beauty look was effortlessly effortless with a fresh, glowing skin, softly blushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup and nude lips. A middle-parted messy bun completed the look, letting the gown take centre stage while keeping the overall vibe chic.

Desi sunshine look for haldi

Kriti's bridesmaid moment was just one highlight from her stylish run through the wedding festivities. For the haldi ceremony, she embraced festive sunshine hues in a yellow dress with a plunging neckline and delicate spaghetti straps. The flowy silhouette was complemented with a sleeveless golden jacket adorned with mirror embellishments.

Her accessories leaned traditional with gold bangles, rings, statement jhumkis with an ear chain, and a pink embroidered dupatta pinned into her bun. Finished with vintage-style sunglasses and dewy makeup, the look was fun and fashionable.

Sangeet lehenga that broke the internet

The sangeet night saw Kriti fully lean into desi glamour. She turned heads in a pastel pink-and-blue embroidered lehenga by Abhinav Mishra that was designed to shine on the dance floor. The kurti-style blouse featured delicate straps and intricate mirror work, while the flared skirt sparkled under the lights with its soft hues and detailed embroidery.

She paired the outfit with layered Kundan jewellery, pink bangles and statement earrings. Soft-glam makeup and a half-tied messy hairstyle with decorative hair accessories rounded off her desi look.