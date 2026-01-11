 Kriti Sanon Turns Stunning Bridesmaid For Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding In Green Gown – Watch Inside Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKriti Sanon Turns Stunning Bridesmaid For Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding In Green Gown – Watch Inside Videos

Kriti Sanon Turns Stunning Bridesmaid For Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding In Green Gown – Watch Inside Videos

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon turned bridesmaid for sister Nupur Sanon’s Christian wedding to Stebin Ben in Udaipur, stunning in a teal satin gown. Keeping accessories minimal, the actress let her elegant look shine. From her bright haldi outfit to a pastel sangeet lehenga, Kriti’s wedding fashion moments won hearts online.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Kriti Sanon at sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Udaipur Christian wedding | Image Courtesy: Instagram (Nitin Audicury)

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are officially married, and while their dreamy Udaipur Christian wedding continues to make headlines, it's actress Kriti Sanon who is also grabbing eyeballs with her picture-perfect bridesmaid moments. Standing by her sister on the big day, Kriti wowed in a breathtaking gown that has fans swooning over her.

Check it out below:

Kriti’s bridesmaid gown

For the white wedding on January 10, Kriti slipped into a gorgeous teal satin gown that felt modern, understated and perfect for a Christian ceremony. The ensemble featured a one-shoulder silhouette with soft pleats and a flowy skirt.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Elects To Field First At Vadodara, Shreyas Iyer Back In Playing XI
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Elects To Field First At Vadodara, Shreyas Iyer Back In Playing XI
Bombay Court Dismisses Woman's Petition For Domestic Violence Relief In Relationship With Married Professor
Bombay Court Dismisses Woman's Petition For Domestic Violence Relief In Relationship With Married Professor
Shiv Sena-BJP Unveil Mahayuti Manifesto For Mumbai BMC Elections 2026; Housing, Transport, Environment Key Focus | Details Here
Shiv Sena-BJP Unveil Mahayuti Manifesto For Mumbai BMC Elections 2026; Housing, Transport, Environment Key Focus | Details Here
Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Of 9 Accused In ₹58.13-Crore 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Of 9 Accused In ₹58.13-Crore 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud Case
Read Also
Nupur Sanon Marries Stebin Ben In A Dreamy Lace Gown At Udaipur Christian Wedding; Inside Video Of...
article-image

Ditching heavy jewellery, the actress kept accessories minimal with just a pair of dangling diamond earrings. Her beauty look was effortlessly effortless with a fresh, glowing skin, softly blushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup and nude lips. A middle-parted messy bun completed the look, letting the gown take centre stage while keeping the overall vibe chic.

Desi sunshine look for haldi

Kriti's bridesmaid moment was just one highlight from her stylish run through the wedding festivities. For the haldi ceremony, she embraced festive sunshine hues in a yellow dress with a plunging neckline and delicate spaghetti straps. The flowy silhouette was complemented with a sleeveless golden jacket adorned with mirror embellishments.

Read Also
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches...
article-image

Her accessories leaned traditional with gold bangles, rings, statement jhumkis with an ear chain, and a pink embroidered dupatta pinned into her bun. Finished with vintage-style sunglasses and dewy makeup, the look was fun and fashionable.

Kriti dancing at her sister, Nupurs mendhi
byu/ananya21x inBollyBlindsNGossip

Sangeet lehenga that broke the internet

The sangeet night saw Kriti fully lean into desi glamour. She turned heads in a pastel pink-and-blue embroidered lehenga by Abhinav Mishra that was designed to shine on the dance floor. The kurti-style blouse featured delicate straps and intricate mirror work, while the flared skirt sparkled under the lights with its soft hues and detailed embroidery.

Read Also
Kriti Sanon Dances To 'Lollipop Lagelu' At Sister Nupur's Sangeet Ceremony In Bedazzling Lehenga –...
article-image

She paired the outfit with layered Kundan jewellery, pink bangles and statement earrings. Soft-glam makeup and a half-tied messy hairstyle with decorative hair accessories rounded off her desi look.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kriti Sanon Turns Stunning Bridesmaid For Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding In Green Gown...

Kriti Sanon Turns Stunning Bridesmaid For Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding In Green Gown...

Your Ultimate Guide To Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Traditions & Celebrations

Your Ultimate Guide To Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Traditions & Celebrations

Nupur Sanon Marries Stebin Ben In A Dreamy Lace Gown At Udaipur Christian Wedding; Inside Video Of...

Nupur Sanon Marries Stebin Ben In A Dreamy Lace Gown At Udaipur Christian Wedding; Inside Video Of...

Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben Are Married: Unseen Wedding Video Of Groom Popping Champagne At White...

Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben Are Married: Unseen Wedding Video Of Groom Popping Champagne At White...

Jennifer Lawrence Sees Dog As 'Threat', Rehomes Her Adopted Princess Pippi Longstocking After Son's...

Jennifer Lawrence Sees Dog As 'Threat', Rehomes Her Adopted Princess Pippi Longstocking After Son's...