 Nupur Sanon Marries Stebin Ben In A Dreamy Lace Gown At Udaipur Christian Wedding; Inside Video Of Newlyweds Goes Viral
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben married in an intimate yet breathtaking Christian ceremony in Udaipur on Saturday, January 10. For the Christian ceremony, Nupur embraced classic bridal elegance in a breathtaking white gown featuring off-shoulder sleeves and delicate floral lace detailing. Viral video shows the newlyweds popping champagne with a three-tier cake.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are officially married | Image Courtesy: Instagram (Nitin Audicury)

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are officially married! The couple exchanged vows in an intimate yet breathtaking Christian ceremony in Udaipur on Saturday, January 10, with Indian pheras scheduled for tonight (Sunday, January 11) as reported by ANI. While fans are still waiting for the official wedding pictures, the first video from the ceremony has already surfaced online, and it’s more than enough to melt hearts.

article-image

Nupur Sanon turns dreamy white bride

For the Christian ceremony, Nupur embraced classic bridal elegance in a breathtaking white gown featuring off-shoulder sleeves and delicate floral lace detailing. The silhouette was soft and romantic, elevated with a flowing veil that added old-world charm.

Keephing styling minimal yet dreamy, she opted for pearl and diamond stud earrings, dewy makeup with rosy cheeks, subtle shimmer on the eyes and nude lips. Her hair, styled half-up and half-down with a middle part, framed her face beautifully.

Stebin complemented his bride in a refined cream-toned tuxedo, featuring a waistcoat, crisp white shirt, chic blazer and tailored trousers. His signature glasses added a personal touch to the polished ensemble, making the couple look effortlessly coordinated.

article-image

Shortly after the ceremony, the first official video from the wedding instantly went viral. The clip shows the newlyweds cutting a three-tier cake, popping champagne bottles and soaking in the cheers of their loved ones.

