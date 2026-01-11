 Kriti Sanon Glows In Green As Sister Nupur's Bridesmaid In FIRST Wedding Pics; Is This The Reason Behind The Bride's Choice Of Colour For Her Entourage
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKriti Sanon Glows In Green As Sister Nupur's Bridesmaid In FIRST Wedding Pics; Is This The Reason Behind The Bride's Choice Of Colour For Her Entourage

Kriti Sanon Glows In Green As Sister Nupur's Bridesmaid In FIRST Wedding Pics; Is This The Reason Behind The Bride's Choice Of Colour For Her Entourage

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and other close friends turned bridesmaid for Nupur Sanon’s Christian wedding to Stebin Ben in Udaipur, stunning in green gowns. While the choice of hue for bridesmaids gown is unapologetically gorgeous, it also shows Nupur’s love for the colour green.

Aanchal CUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's bridesmaid moment has become just as much a talking point as sister Nupur Sanon's wedding itself. As Nupur tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben in an intimate Christian ceremony on January 10 in Udaipur, the first official pictures from the wedding offered fans a glimpse of not just the newlyweds, but also Kriti’s elegant presence by her sister’s side.

Check out their first wedding pictures here:

Nupur and Stebin shares official wedding pictures

The newlyweds announced their wedding with a series of dreamy wedding pictures on Instagram with a heartfelt caption that read, "I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever, perfectly summing up the emotion of their big day.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification For 260 Vacancies Out; Check Details Here
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification For 260 Vacancies Out; Check Details Here
Mumbai News: CBI Books WCL Foreman For Allegedly Demanding ₹40,000 Bribe For Processing Transfer Work
Mumbai News: CBI Books WCL Foreman For Allegedly Demanding ₹40,000 Bribe For Processing Transfer Work
Policy Reforms And Faster Approvals Drive 53% Jump In Uttar Pradesh’s Real Estate Investment In 2025
Policy Reforms And Faster Approvals Drive 53% Jump In Uttar Pradesh’s Real Estate Investment In 2025
Kalyan News: Passenger Attacked With Platform Tile Over Mobile Music Dispute On Indore–Daund Express
Kalyan News: Passenger Attacked With Platform Tile Over Mobile Music Dispute On Indore–Daund Express
Read Also
Kriti Sanon Turns Stunning Bridesmaid For Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding In Green Gown...
article-image

The wedding, attended by close friends and family in Rajasthan, saw Nupur and Stebin exchange vows in a dreamy white-themed celebration. One of the standout moments from the album shows the bride and groom sharing a tender kiss, while another captures an emotional scene of Nupur walking down the aisle with her father.

Kriti along with other bridesmaids stun in green

Kriti and other bridesmaids slipped into gorgeous teal satin gowns that felt classic, minimal yet ideal for a Christian wedding. Kriti's ensemble in particular featured a one-shoulder pattern with subtle pleats and a breezy skirt.

Read Also
Nupur Sanon Marries Stebin Ben In A Dreamy Lace Gown At Udaipur Christian Wedding; Inside Video Of...
article-image

While the choice of hue for bridesmaids gown is unapologetically gorgeous, it also shows Nupur’s love for the colour green. While it might not be the primary reason, Nupur’s instagram has been dominated with stunning pictures of her in green attires, from an exquisite Anarkali to basic kurta.

Additionally, green added the perfect contrast to their white-themed wedding, and every bridesmaids looked stunning.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bride Nupur Sanon's Father Walks Her Down The Aisle In Emotional Yet Joy-filled Moment At Lavish...

Bride Nupur Sanon's Father Walks Her Down The Aisle In Emotional Yet Joy-filled Moment At Lavish...

Kriti Sanon Glows In Green As Sister Nupur's Bridesmaid In FIRST Wedding Pics; Is This The Reason...

Kriti Sanon Glows In Green As Sister Nupur's Bridesmaid In FIRST Wedding Pics; Is This The Reason...

Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away At 43; Know Reason Behind His Sudden Death; Doctors...

Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away At 43; Know Reason Behind His Sudden Death; Doctors...

Birmingham Turns Bright Pink: Discover The Reason Behind Stunning Transformation

Birmingham Turns Bright Pink: Discover The Reason Behind Stunning Transformation

BLACKPINK's Jennie Drops Jaws In Rare 60-Carat Pigeon Blood Ruby & Diamond Necklace Worth A Whopping...

BLACKPINK's Jennie Drops Jaws In Rare 60-Carat Pigeon Blood Ruby & Diamond Necklace Worth A Whopping...