Kriti Sanon Glows In Green As Sister Nupur's Bridesmaid In FIRST Wedding Pics; Is This The Reason Behind The Bride's Choice Of Colour For Her Entourage

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's bridesmaid moment has become just as much a talking point as sister Nupur Sanon's wedding itself. As Nupur tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben in an intimate Christian ceremony on January 10 in Udaipur, the first official pictures from the wedding offered fans a glimpse of not just the newlyweds, but also Kriti’s elegant presence by her sister’s side.

Check out their first wedding pictures here:

Nupur and Stebin shares official wedding pictures

The newlyweds announced their wedding with a series of dreamy wedding pictures on Instagram with a heartfelt caption that read, "I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever, perfectly summing up the emotion of their big day.

The wedding, attended by close friends and family in Rajasthan, saw Nupur and Stebin exchange vows in a dreamy white-themed celebration. One of the standout moments from the album shows the bride and groom sharing a tender kiss, while another captures an emotional scene of Nupur walking down the aisle with her father.

Kriti along with other bridesmaids stun in green

Kriti and other bridesmaids slipped into gorgeous teal satin gowns that felt classic, minimal yet ideal for a Christian wedding. Kriti's ensemble in particular featured a one-shoulder pattern with subtle pleats and a breezy skirt.

While the choice of hue for bridesmaids gown is unapologetically gorgeous, it also shows Nupur’s love for the colour green. While it might not be the primary reason, Nupur’s instagram has been dominated with stunning pictures of her in green attires, from an exquisite Anarkali to basic kurta.

Additionally, green added the perfect contrast to their white-themed wedding, and every bridesmaids looked stunning.