 Bride Nupur Sanon's Father Walks Her Down The Aisle In Emotional Yet Joy-filled Moment At Lavish White Wedding In Udaipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleBride Nupur Sanon's Father Walks Her Down The Aisle In Emotional Yet Joy-filled Moment At Lavish White Wedding In Udaipur

Bride Nupur Sanon's Father Walks Her Down The Aisle In Emotional Yet Joy-filled Moment At Lavish White Wedding In Udaipur

A picture of bride Nupur Sanon walking down the aisle hand-in-hand with her father, Rahul Sanon. Set against the majestic backdrop of the Fairmont Palace, Udaipur, the image captures wedding guests cheering and smiling as the bride makes her way towards Stebin.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Bride Nupur Sanon's Father Walks Her Down The Aisle In Emotional Yet Joy-filled Moment At Lavish White Wedding In Udaipur | Instagram @NupurSanon

Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben have officially tied the knot, and glimpses from their dreamy white wedding in Udaipur are winning hearts on social media. The couple shared their first wedding pictures on Sunday, January 11, offering fans a peek into the intimate yet grand celebration held in Rajasthan.

One particular moment from the ceremony has struck an emotional chord online, a picture of bride Nupur Sanon walking down the aisle hand-in-hand with her father, Rahul Sanon. Set against the majestic backdrop of the Fairmont Palace, Udaipur, the image captures wedding guests cheering and smiling as the bride makes her way towards Stebin.

TAKE A LOOK:

Read Also
Disha Patani & Mouni Roy Serve BFF Goals At Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding
article-image

Dressed elegantly for the Christian ceremony, Nupur looked radiant as she walked beside her father, making the moment both heartfelt and joyous. The father-daughter walk down the aisle quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the wedding, resonating with fans for its warmth and emotional depth. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, including Nupur’s sister and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification For 260 Vacancies Out; Check Details Here
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification For 260 Vacancies Out; Check Details Here
Mumbai News: CBI Books WCL Foreman For Allegedly Demanding ₹40,000 Bribe For Processing Transfer Work
Mumbai News: CBI Books WCL Foreman For Allegedly Demanding ₹40,000 Bribe For Processing Transfer Work
Policy Reforms And Faster Approvals Drive 53% Jump In Uttar Pradesh’s Real Estate Investment In 2025
Policy Reforms And Faster Approvals Drive 53% Jump In Uttar Pradesh’s Real Estate Investment In 2025
Kalyan News: Passenger Attacked With Platform Tile Over Mobile Music Dispute On Indore–Daund Express
Kalyan News: Passenger Attacked With Platform Tile Over Mobile Music Dispute On Indore–Daund Express

In other visuals shared by the newlyweds, Nupur and Stebin are seen sharing tender moments, including a romantic kiss, reflecting their happiness and excitement as they begin a new chapter together. Announcing their wedding, the couple captioned their post, “I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever.”

Nupur & Kriti Sanon's father Rahul Sanon is a Chartered accountant by profession while mother, Geeta Sanon is a professor. Soon after the pictures were posted, celebrities, friends, and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bride Nupur Sanon's Father Walks Her Down The Aisle In Emotional Yet Joy-filled Moment At Lavish...

Bride Nupur Sanon's Father Walks Her Down The Aisle In Emotional Yet Joy-filled Moment At Lavish...

Kriti Sanon Glows In Green As Sister Nupur's Bridesmaid In FIRST Wedding Pics; Is This The Reason...

Kriti Sanon Glows In Green As Sister Nupur's Bridesmaid In FIRST Wedding Pics; Is This The Reason...

Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away At 43; Know Reason Behind His Sudden Death; Doctors...

Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away At 43; Know Reason Behind His Sudden Death; Doctors...

Birmingham Turns Bright Pink: Discover The Reason Behind Stunning Transformation

Birmingham Turns Bright Pink: Discover The Reason Behind Stunning Transformation

BLACKPINK's Jennie Drops Jaws In Rare 60-Carat Pigeon Blood Ruby & Diamond Necklace Worth A Whopping...

BLACKPINK's Jennie Drops Jaws In Rare 60-Carat Pigeon Blood Ruby & Diamond Necklace Worth A Whopping...