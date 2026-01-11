Bride Nupur Sanon's Father Walks Her Down The Aisle In Emotional Yet Joy-filled Moment At Lavish White Wedding In Udaipur | Instagram @NupurSanon

Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben have officially tied the knot, and glimpses from their dreamy white wedding in Udaipur are winning hearts on social media. The couple shared their first wedding pictures on Sunday, January 11, offering fans a peek into the intimate yet grand celebration held in Rajasthan.

One particular moment from the ceremony has struck an emotional chord online, a picture of bride Nupur Sanon walking down the aisle hand-in-hand with her father, Rahul Sanon. Set against the majestic backdrop of the Fairmont Palace, Udaipur, the image captures wedding guests cheering and smiling as the bride makes her way towards Stebin.

TAKE A LOOK:

Dressed elegantly for the Christian ceremony, Nupur looked radiant as she walked beside her father, making the moment both heartfelt and joyous. The father-daughter walk down the aisle quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the wedding, resonating with fans for its warmth and emotional depth. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, including Nupur’s sister and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

In other visuals shared by the newlyweds, Nupur and Stebin are seen sharing tender moments, including a romantic kiss, reflecting their happiness and excitement as they begin a new chapter together. Announcing their wedding, the couple captioned their post, “I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever.”

Nupur & Kriti Sanon's father Rahul Sanon is a Chartered accountant by profession while mother, Geeta Sanon is a professor. Soon after the pictures were posted, celebrities, friends, and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes.