Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding Post Features This Iconic Bruno Mars Song In Background, Here's Lyrics Of Romantic Number

Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben’s dreamy white wedding in Udaipur continues to create a buzz on social media, with fans gushing not just over the visuals but also over the music choice in their wedding announcement post. The couple shared their first official wedding pictures on Sunday, January 11, giving a glimpse into their intimate yet grand Christian ceremony held against the regal backdrop of Rajasthan.

What caught the internet’s attention was the romantic background track used in the post, Die With A Smile, the soulful collaboration by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga. Known for its themes of enduring love, companionship, and choosing happiness even in fleeting moments, the song perfectly complemented the emotions captured in Nupur and Stebin’s wedding visuals. Fans praised the couple for picking a song that felt deeply romantic and timeless, instantly elevating the mood of the pictures.

TAKE A LOOK:

In the images shared, the newlyweds are seen exchanging tender moments, including a romantic kiss, as they embark on a new chapter together. Announcing their marriage, Nupur and Stebin captioned the post, “I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever,” a line that resonated strongly with followers.

One standout moment from the ceremony that struck an emotional chord online was Nupur walking down the aisle with her father, Rahul Sanon. The heartfelt father-daughter moment, set against the grand Fairmont Palace, drew praise for its warmth and authenticity.

Adding to the elegance of the celebration, bridesmaids, including Kriti Sanon, were seen wearing stunning teal satin gowns. Kriti’s look, featuring a chic one-shoulder silhouette with subtle pleats and a flowy skirt, perfectly matched the classic yet minimal aesthetic of the white wedding.