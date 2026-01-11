FOMO Out! FOBO In! What Is This Workplace Trend Taking Over the Internet?

Canva

The workplace is changing. It is no longer what it used to be. Work is no longer just about getting a job done. It's also about understanding the professional language and staying updated.

Carol Goyal's Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report hopes to "capture the living, breathing vocabulary of a generation that speaks in reactions, sound bites, and viral slang".

It is your weekly guide to decoding the Gen Z corporate world that's fast, expressive, and full of cultural nuances. The Red Lab Report will help you read between the lines and understand the tone as much as the workload.

As we enter 2026, one word that's reappearing in all career charts is FOBO. In the present day and age, when choices are plenty, FOBO results in a person finding it hard to commit to a particular option just because there may be other alternatives available.

FOBO: What is it?

The fear of becoming irrelevant at work because of tech, automation, or trends.

FOBO is the 'fear of better options'. It basically refers to the anxiety that something better will come along and hence leaves you in a position where you cannot commit to anything. This fear will make you hesitant and also makes you question your every decision or choice as you'll be always thinking 'what if there is something better on offer?'.

Why it matters? It's real and staying relevant means constantly upgrading.

Tips: Stay current, keep learning, and invest in personal growth.

"The Red Lab Report isn't just a glossary. It's a snapshot of how Gen Z communicates emotion, irony, rebellion, and authenticity in seconds. Behind every word is a mindset playful yet purposeful, casual yet deeply expressive," shares Carol.

"The workplace today isn't just about finishing tasks, leading teams, or owning the boardrooms — it's also about navigating a whole new language," she adds.